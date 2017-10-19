Win Probability 51.2%

KC
OAK
KC 51.2%

KC

17

OAK

14

3rd and 10 at KC 43

(6:12) (Shotgun) D.Carr up the middle to KC 47 for -4 yards (A.Bailey). PENALTY on KC-M.Peters, Unnecessary Roughness, 11 yards, enforced at KC 43 - No Play. PENALTY on OAK-M.Lynch, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, 15 yards, enforced between downs. #24 M.Lynch Disqualified

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • KC211
    • 238OAK

  • Turnovers

    • KC0
    • 0OAK

  • Possession

    KCOAK
    12:5111:04

  • 1st Downs

    • KC9
    • 12OAK

Game Information

Oakland Coliseum
Coverage: CBS
  • Oakland, CA 94621
  • 62°
  • Line: KC -3.0
  • Over/Under: 46
Capacity: 63,026
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:KC 47
Drive:6 plays, 43 yds6 plays, 43 yards, 2:46
KC OAK 50 20 20 KC OAK 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 3rd & 10 at KC 43
WIN %: 51.2
Derek CarrOAK, QB, #4

12/17C/ATT
201YDS
2TD
0INT
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

CBS1234T
Chiefs10717
Raiders14014
first QuarterKCOAK
FG
10:14
Harrison Butker Made 53 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 40 yards, 4:46
30
TD
8:11
Amari Cooper Pass From Derek Carr for 38 Yrds G. Tavecchio extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Condo, Holder-M.King.
4 plays, 75 yards, 2:03
37
TD
4:17
Travis Kelce Pass From Alex Smith for 10 Yrds, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.
7 plays, 82 yards, 3:54
107
TD
0:40
Amari Cooper Pass From Derek Carr for 45 Yrds, G.Tavecchio extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Condo, Holder-M.King.
8 plays, 75 yards, 3:37
1014
second QuarterKCOAK
TD
8:51
Tyreek Hill Pass From Alex Smith for 64 Yrds Harrison Butker Made Ex. Pt
3 plays, 99 yards, 1:32
1714

