Johnson Bademosi thrust into spotlight with expanded role on Pats' D Filling in for injured starter Stephon Gilmore has meant lots of attention for cornerback Johnson Bademosi as he prepares for another Patriots start.

Corey Liuget's back injury could open door for Jerry Attaochu's debut With defensive tackle Corey Liuget's playing status unclear, the Chargers may turn to Jerry Attaochu for the first time in 2017.

49ers owner Jed York says league hasn't blackballed Colin Kaepernick While Jed York wouldn't discuss specifics due to a lawsuit filed by Colin Kaepernick, the 49ers owner did say Thursday that he doesn't feel Kaepernick is being blackballed despite the fact he isn't on an NFL roster.

Colts must look to future with Luck's health Steve Young doesn't want Indianapolis to diminish Andrew Luck's role and pleads for the franchise to make the right decision and not rush the quarterback, even if Luck has to sit out for the remainder of the season.

Winston grateful for training staff Bucs QB Jameis Winston says he's focused on getting his shoulder right via treatment, and that will be the determining factor on whether he'll play on Sunday.