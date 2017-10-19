Win Probability 51.2%
|KC
|OAK
KC 51.2%
KC
17
OAK
14
3rd and 10 at KC 43
(6:12) (Shotgun) D.Carr up the middle to KC 47 for -4 yards (A.Bailey). PENALTY on KC-M.Peters, Unnecessary Roughness, 11 yards, enforced at KC 43 - No Play. PENALTY on OAK-M.Lynch, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, 15 yards, enforced between downs. #24 M.Lynch Disqualified
Team Stats
Total Yards
- KC211
- 238OAK
Turnovers
- KC0
- 0OAK
Possession12:5111:04KCOAK
1st Downs
- KC9
- 12OAK
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Chiefs
|10
|7
|17
|Raiders
|14
|0
|14
|first Quarter
|KC
|OAK
FG
10:14
Harrison Butker Made 53 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 40 yards, 4:46
|3
|0
TD
8:11
Amari Cooper Pass From Derek Carr for 38 Yrds G. Tavecchio extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Condo, Holder-M.King.
4 plays, 75 yards, 2:03
|3
|7
TD
4:17
Travis Kelce Pass From Alex Smith for 10 Yrds, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.
7 plays, 82 yards, 3:54
|10
|7
TD
0:40
Amari Cooper Pass From Derek Carr for 45 Yrds, G.Tavecchio extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Condo, Holder-M.King.
8 plays, 75 yards, 3:37
|10
|14
|second Quarter
|KC
|OAK
TD
8:51
Tyreek Hill Pass From Alex Smith for 64 Yrds Harrison Butker Made Ex. Pt
3 plays, 99 yards, 1:32
|17
|14
Latest from KC @ OAK
Ridiculous speed from Tyreek Hill on the deep ball. With no safety help over the top, Hill is going to win that matchup vs. off-man coverage. 64 yards on the score.
Kareem Hunt's block on NaVorro Bowman gave Alex Smith the time to get the ball to Tyreek Hill on the TD. Hunt showed his willingness to pass protect during the preseason, when he took out two pass rushers with a single block in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
I can offer no explanation for that illegal contact call on Chiefs DB Eric Murray. Contact was within five yards of the line of scrimmage, which is legal. Just a bad call by Craig Wrolstad's crew.
2017 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|177
|130
|Denver
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|108
|97
|Los Angeles
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|116
|131
|Oakland
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|124
|126
