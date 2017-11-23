Chargers Mike Williams ruled out with knee injury Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams was ruled out for the remainder of the game against the Dallas Cowboys after suffering a first quarter knee injury.

All smiles for Griffen after win and welcoming baby boy Everson Griffen says he watched the birth of his newborn son on FaceTime and shares how excited he is after the Vikings' 30-23 win over the Lions.

Keenum frustrated by sack Vikings QB Case Keenum explains what he could have done to avoid being flagged for a taunting penalty after getting sacked.

Zimmer notices a change in Keenum Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer breaks down the attitude shift he saw in QB Case Keenum during Minnesota's 30-23 win over Detroit.

Keenum-led Vikings beat Lions 30-23, adding to division lead Case Keenum threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score all in the first half to give the Minnesota Vikings a double-digit lead and they went on to beat the Detroit Lions 30-23 Thursday.