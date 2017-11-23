Win Probability 59.7%
|LAC
|DAL
LAC 59.7%
LAC
3
DAL
0
END QUARTER 2
Team Stats
Total Yards
- LAC228
- 84DAL
Turnovers
- LAC0
- 0DAL
Possession13:2716:33LACDAL
1st Downs
- LAC10
- 5DAL
HALFTIME
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Chargers
|0
|3
|3
|Cowboys
|0
|0
|0
|second Quarter
|LAC
|DAL
FG
2:00
Nick Novak Made 22 Yrd Field Goal
14 plays, 66 yards, 6:59
|3
|0
Latest from LAC @ DAL
Chargers punter Drew Kaser practicing field goals, with a halftime concert going on 20 yards away. Novak did come back in and kick the a field goal late in the 2nd, the games only points. But he could possibly be done as Kaser continues to warm up.
Keenan Allen and Hunter Henry have combined for 10 catches for 148 receiving yards in the first half, but the Chargers have failed to find the end zone and lead 3-0 at halftime. The Chargers have struggled to run the football with just 9 rushing yards in the first half.
Just a reminder, the Cowboys have been outscored, 47-0, in the second half of their last two games against Atlanta and Philadelphia.
2017 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|262
|220
|Los Angeles
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|221
|196
|Oakland
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|204
|247
|Denver
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|183
|259
2017 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|9
|1
|0
|.900
|320
|188
|Dallas
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|242
|242
|Washington
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|238
|266
|New York
|2
|8
|0
|.200
|162
|247
