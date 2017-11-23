Win Probability 70.5%
|NYG
|WSH
WSH 70.5%
NYG
0
WSH
0
2nd and 9 at WSH 28
(6:02) (Shotgun) K.Cousins pass short middle to S.Perine to WAS 36 for 8 yards.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- NYG29
- 30WSH
Turnovers
- NYG0
- 0WSH
Possession3:125:46NYGWSH
1st Downs
- NYG1
- 0WSH
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Giants
|0
|0
|Redskins
|0
|0
Sponsored Headlines
Latest from NYG @ WSH
The Redskins clearly anticipate a lot of short passes, which isn't surprising given New York's line issues. The defensive backs have been aggressive playing the horizontal passing game, without much threat of New York going downfield.
Running back Samaje Perine continues to have issues catching the ball. Coaches feel he has soft hands and should be better here. The bigger issue has been Perine turning his head upfield before he catches the ball.
Ryan Kerrigan now has eight sacks this season. This is probably one of his most consistent seasons in terms of applying pressure; it helps that the Redskins have rotated their outside linebackers to keep them fresh. It helps even more when the tackles can collapse the pocket.
2017 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|9
|1
|0
|.900
|320
|188
|Dallas
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|242
|242
|Washington
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|238
|266
|New York
|2
|8
|0
|.200
|162
|247
NFL News
Prescott more frustrated than ever after throwing two INTs
Dak Prescott says the last two games, where he's combined for five interceptions, has been the toughest stretch ever for him as a quarterback.
Garrett says Cowboys struggles start with him
Cowboys coach Jason Garrett addresses his team's struggles after Dallas's third consecutive loss.
Giants' Eli Apple a healthy scratch vs. Redskins
New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple is a healthy scratch for Thursday night's game against the Washington Redskins.
Edwards says the Cowboys are in trouble
Herm Edwards views the lack of scoring by the Dallas Cowboys shows that they are without an identity.
Rivers, Chargers beat fading Cowboys 28-6 on Thanksgiving
Philip Rivers threw for 434 yards and three touchdowns in his first Thanksgiving game in his 14th season and the Los Angeles Chargers beat the fading Dallas Cowboys 28-6 on Thursday.
Cowboys continue to make wrong kind of history in loss to Chargers
The Dallas offense can't seem to get out of its own way, and the Cowboys' season is spiraling out of control.