Win Probability 96.8%
|BAL
|JAX
JAX 96.8%
BAL
0
JAX
20
1st and 10 at JAX 41
(1:37) (No Huddle, Shotgun) B.Bortles pass short middle to J.O'Shaughnessy to BLT 47 for 12 yards (T.Jefferson). BLT-T.Jefferson was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- BAL11
- 255JAX
Turnovers
- BAL1
- 0JAX
Possession20:397:44BALJAX
1st Downs
- BAL1
- 15JAX
Game Information
- London
- Line: BAL -3.0
- Over/Under: 38
|Yahoo
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Ravens
|0
|0
|0
|Jaguars
|10
|10
|20
|first Quarter
|BAL
|JAX
FG
9:52
Jason Myers Made 23 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 58 yards, 4:27
|0
|3
TD
3:32
Marcedes Lewis Pass From Blake Bortles for 17 Yrds, J.Myers extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Overton, Holder-B.Nortman.
7 plays, 80 yards, 3:53
|0
|10
|second Quarter
|BAL
|JAX
FG
11:33
Jason Myers Made 45 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 34 yards, 6:16
|0
|13
TD
4:55
Allen Hurns Pass From Blake Bortles for 5 Yrds, J.Myers extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Overton, Holder-B.Nortman.
8 plays, 28 yards, 3:11
|0
|20
Latest from BAL vs JAX
Mr. London with the score. Jaguars WR Allen Hurns now has six catches for 114 yards and three TDs in the team's last three games at Wembley Stadium.
Wonderful atmosphere in Wembley. It is still absolutely baking but sunburn can wait for tomorrow as the Jaguars' fans celebrate their second touchdown here. Ravens' supporters are making for the bar as their team trail by 20 points in the 2nd quarter.
Joe Flacco is currently 0-for-6 with an interception. His fewest first-half completions is two in 2008 Week 14 against the Redskins, according to ESPN Stats & Information.
2017 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|47
|27
|Baltimore
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|44
|10
|Cleveland
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|28
|45
|Cincinnati
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|9
|33
2017 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|53
|42
|Jacksonville
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|45
|44
|Houston
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|20
|38
|Indianapolis
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|22
|62
