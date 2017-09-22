Win Probability 96.8%

BAL
JAX
JAX 96.8%

BAL

0

JAX

20

1st and 10 at JAX 41

(1:37) (No Huddle, Shotgun) B.Bortles pass short middle to J.O'Shaughnessy to BLT 47 for 12 yards (T.Jefferson). BLT-T.Jefferson was injured during the play. His return is Probable.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • BAL11
    • 255JAX

  • Turnovers

    • BAL1
    • 0JAX

  • Possession

    BALJAX
    20:397:44

  • 1st Downs

    • BAL1
    • 15JAX

Game Information

Wembley Stadium
Coverage: Yahoo
  • London
  • Line: BAL -3.0
  • Over/Under: 38
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:BAL 47
Drive:5 plays, 30 yds5 plays, 30 yards, 1:16
BAL JAX 50 20 20 BAL JAX 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 1st & 10 at JAX 41
WIN %: 96.8
James O'ShaughnessyJAX, TE, #80

1REC
12YDS
0TD
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

Yahoo1234T
Ravens000
Jaguars101020
first QuarterBALJAX
FG
9:52
Jason Myers Made 23 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 58 yards, 4:27
03
TD
3:32
Marcedes Lewis Pass From Blake Bortles for 17 Yrds, J.Myers extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Overton, Holder-B.Nortman.
7 plays, 80 yards, 3:53
010
second QuarterBALJAX
FG
11:33
Jason Myers Made 45 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 34 yards, 6:16
013
TD
4:55
Allen Hurns Pass From Blake Bortles for 5 Yrds, J.Myers extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Overton, Holder-B.Nortman.
8 plays, 28 yards, 3:11
020

