Win Probability 63.8%
|PHI
|WSH
PHI 63.8%
PHI
7
WSH
0
2nd and 10 at WSH 25
(11:23) (Shotgun) K.Cousins pass short left to R.Grant pushed ob at PHI 41 for 34 yards (R.McLeod).
Team Stats
-
Total Yards
- PHI 56
- 44 WSH
-
Turnovers
- PHI 0
- 0 WSH
-
PossessionPHI WSH
-
1st Downs
- PHI 1
- 2 WSH
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Eagles
|7
|7
|Redskins
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|PHI
|WSH
TD
11:28
Nelson Agholor Pass From Carson Wentz for 58 Yrds, C.Sturgis extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Lovato, Holder-D.Jones.
3 plays, 56 yards, 1:07
|7
|0
Sponsored Headlines
Conversation
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.
Now
Eric Karabell ESPN Senior Writer
Fantastic play by Carson Wentz to buy time and eventually find Nelson Agholor on a long TD. Wentz can be special in year 2 and with these weapons. Philly line didn't make it easy on first drive though. Still, can be a top-10 QB.
John Keim ESPN Staff Writer
The Redskins lost yards on 10 of their 58 carries vs. the Eagles last season. But because they stuck with the run, they managed to still average 6.02 yards per carry vs. them.
Tim McManus ESPN Staff Writer
One thing that has impressed Eagles coaches is Carson Wentz's ability to keep his eyes downfield when facing pressure. It paid off on the first series, as he escaped Washington defenders and found Nelson Agholor deep for a TD.
John Keim ESPN Staff Writer
The Redskins struggled to keep Carson Wentz in the pocket in 2016, but he didn't always make them pay. They also knew it would be hard for one man to bring him down. This time, he got out; they paid.
John Keim ESPN Staff Writer
The Redskins clearly feel they can pass the ball on the Eagles, but they must continue being patient vs. the run. The Eagles tackled them for losses twice, with each time getting excellent penetration.
Brian Franey ESPN Producer
Malcolm Jenkins raises his fist during the playing of the national anthem.
Tim McManus ESPN Staff Writer
A key matchup to watch: Redskins WR Jamison Crowder vs. Eagles CB Patrick Robinson. Safety Malcolm Jenkins often slides into the nickel corner role but will be preoccupied with TE Jordan Reed. With only three CBs active, it looks like Robinson will get the nod in a matchup that will help dictate the outcome of the game.
John Keim ESPN Staff Writer
Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins is 4-1 vs. the Eagles with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions. He has taken advantage of the Eagles' secondary, which remains a question mark.
John Keim ESPN Staff Writer
If the Eagles indeed play a lot of man coverage that could mean a big day for tight end Jordan Reed. He feasts on man coverage, especially when they're able to line him up wide.
John Keim ESPN Staff Writer
The Redskins have done well on offense vs. the Eagles in part because they play heavy man coverage. WRs Josh Doctson and Terrelle Pryor will be in position to make plays.
John Keim ESPN Staff Writer
Redskins rookie LB Ryan Anderson, who suffered a stinger in his shoulder in the preseason opener, will play Sunday. His role is uncertain. He's behind Ryan Kerrigan, Preston Smith and Junior Galette.
Tim McManus ESPN Staff Writer
Six of the Eagles' eight picks in the 2017 draft will not play in the opener against Washington. CB Rasul Douglas, WR Shelton Gibson, RB Donnel Pumphrey and DT Elijah Qualls inactive. CB Sidney Jones is still recovering from an Achilles, and LB Nathan Gerry is on the practice squad. Only DE Derek Barnett and WR Mack Hollins are up. Other inactives are CB Dexter McDougle, DE Steven Means and G Chance Warmack.
John Keim ESPN Staff Writer
Redskins inactives: RB Mack Brown, DE Anthony Lanier, CB Josh Holsey, LB Josh Harvey-Clemons, OL Tyler Catalina, OL T.J. Clemmings, TE Jeremy Sprinkle.
John Keim ESPN Staff Writer
Redskins owner Dan Snyder chats with NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith before Sunday's game vs. the Eagles.
John Keim ESPN Staff Writer
Redskins receiver Jamison Crowder is expected to play Sunday despite a hip flexor. Crowder caught a combined five passes in two games vs. the Eagles last year.
John Keim ESPN Staff Writer
During an interview with ESPN on Aug. 13, Redskins tight end Jordan Reed referenced having had a fracture in his toe. Reed said having wider cleats and orthotics helped. He has not missed a practice since coming off the PUP list.
A near coin flip in D.C.
Washington has owned Philly of late, but ESPN's Football Power Index sees a rather even matchup on Sunday, giving the home team just a very slight edge.
Brian Franey ESPN Producer
Carson Wentz chats with Doug Pederson a few hours before Sunday's game in Washington.
Brian Franey ESPN Producer
Carson Wentz with a bible verse on his warmup cleats.
Brian Franey ESPN Producer
Sal Paolantonio chats with Carson Wentz a few hours before today's game at FedEx Field.
Brian Franey ESPN Producer
In a text this morning to Sal Paolantonio, Doug Pederson revealed his final three talking points to the Eagles in their team meeting last night: 1. Start fast, didn't do that last year very well 2. Play with passion and 3. How will we respond when a little adversity comes
Which losing streak will be broken?
Philly has lost five straight to Washington and seven straight on the road, each the team's longest such streaks this century. That said, the Skins have lost four consecutive season openers, while the Eagles have won seven of their last nine. (ESPN Stats & Info)
Tim McManus ESPN Staff Writer
A rare sight to see: The Eagles' injury report reads: "No injuries to report." They roll into the season opener at Washington at full strength.
Tim McManus ESPN Staff Writer
Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins has the task of trying to guard Washington TE Jordan Reed. One of the most difficult matchups of the year comes in Week 1.
Crowder expects to play Sunday
Despite being listed as questionable, Redskins WR Jamison Crowder says he will play on Sunday.