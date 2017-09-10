Tim McManus ESPN Staff Writer

Six of the Eagles' eight picks in the 2017 draft will not play in the opener against Washington. CB Rasul Douglas, WR Shelton Gibson, RB Donnel Pumphrey and DT Elijah Qualls inactive. CB Sidney Jones is still recovering from an Achilles, and LB Nathan Gerry is on the practice squad. Only DE Derek Barnett and WR Mack Hollins are up. Other inactives are CB Dexter McDougle, DE Steven Means and G Chance Warmack.