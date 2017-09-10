Win Probability 94.1%
|SEA
|GB
GB 94.1%
SEA
9
GB
17
1st and 10 at GB 37
(4:53) T.Montgomery right tackle to GB 40 for 3 yards (K.Wright).
Team Stats
-
Total Yards
- SEA 225
- 332 GB
-
Turnovers
- SEA 1
- 1 GB
-
PossessionSEA GB
-
1st Downs
- SEA 12
- 23 GB
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Seahawks
|0
|3
|3
|3
|9
|Packers
|0
|0
|14
|3
|17
|second Quarter
|SEA
|GB
FG
0:04
Blair Walsh Made 33 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 74 yards, 0:55
|3
|0
|third Quarter
|SEA
|GB
TD
10:39
Ty Montgomery 6 Yard Rush Mason Crosby Made Ex. Pt
1 play, 6 yards, 0:06
|3
|7
FG
4:23
Blair Walsh Made 21 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 71 yards, 6:13
|6
|7
TD
0:22
Jordy Nelson Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 32 Yrds, Mason Crosby Made Ex. Pt
9 plays, 75 yards, 4:03
|6
|14
|fourth Quarter
|SEA
|GB
FG
8:05
Mason Crosby Made 40 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 53 yards, 5:37
|6
|17
FG
6:21
Blair Walsh Made 41 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 52 yards, 1:44
|9
|17
Conversation
Now
Rob Demovsky ESPN Staff Writer
Aaron Rodgers might have gotten his foot stepped on there. Was favoring it between plays.
Rob Demovsky ESPN Staff Writer
Packers fans doing the wave -- with their team on offense. Packers call timeout and Rodgers tell them to simmer down.
Rob Demovsky ESPN Staff Writer
Ty Montgomery is back in the game after getting his left ankle/foot treated.
Rob Demovsky ESPN Staff Writer
Ty Montgomery jump limped off with what appeared to be a left ankle or foot injury. Jamaal Williams in.
Rob Demovsky ESPN Staff Writer
PACKERS INJURY UPDATE: Ahmad Brooks has a concussion and is out for the game. Damarious Randall is dealing with cramps, his return is questionable. Jason Spriggs has a hamstring injury and his return is questionable.
Rob Demovsky ESPN Staff Writer
Damarious Randall has been carted to the locker room. Had been going in and out of the game. No injury specified yet.
Matt Bowen ESPN Staff Writer
Aaron Rodgers caught the Seahawks trying to get lined up in Cover 2 on the TD pass to Jordy Nelson. And with Nelson getting a free release form a stack alignment, the LB didn't have a chance to match the WR down the seam. Split the safeties for the score.
Brady Henderson ESPN
Aaron Rodgers catches the Seahawks' defense off guard, going with a quick snap as Seattle had 12 men on the field. With a free play, Rodgers hit Jordy Nelson up the seam for a 32-yard TD. Green Bay now leads 14-6 with a few seconds left in the third quarter.
Rob Demovsky ESPN Staff Writer
Aaron Rodgers did it again: Caught the Seahawks with 12 men and Rodgers fired a 32-yard TD to Jordy Nelson.
Brady Henderson ESPN
Trainers appeared to be looking at the right knee/leg of Seahawks DL Michael Bennett. He trotted off the field and is now up and walking around on the sideline.
Brady Henderson ESPN
Russell Wilson has been sacked three times today, but that doesn't begin to indicate how much pressure he's been under. He's escaped several would-be sacks, including one in the red zone on Seattle's last possession. The Seahawks had to settle for another Blair Walsh field goal to make it 7-6 Green Bay with under 5 minutes left in the third quarter.
Brady Henderson ESPN
Leaky pass protection has held the Seahawks' offense back today more than anything. They allowed two sacks on their opening possession of the third quarter, the second of which resulted in a fumble that Green Bay recovered near Seattle's goal line after LG Luke Joeckel was beaten. A Ty Montgomery TD run has given Green Bay a 7-3 lead.
Rob Demovsky ESPN Staff Writer
Mike Daniels should no longer be considered a potential defensive star. He's a star already, and he's showing it in today's opener.
Rob Demovsky ESPN Staff Writer
The Packers say Ahmad Brooks is being evaluated for a concussion.
Brady Henderson ESPN
The Seahawks' offense was entirely ineffective until a 2-minute situation at the end of the first half. A 34-yard scramble throw to Doug Baldwin and then a 29-yard Russell Wilson run got Seattle into position for a Blair Walsh field goal, which he hit from 33 yards out. Pass protection has been a big issue for the Seahawks. Seattle's defense and special teams have been tremendous in shutting out Green Bay despite Aaron Rodgers completing 14 of 22 passes for 153 yards and converting a few long third-down situations. Rookie DL Nazair Jones' interception of Rodgers has been the play of the game.
Mike Sando ESPN Senior Writer
Today marks the first time since Week 17 of the 2010 season that the Packers were shut out in the first half of a home game.
Seth Walder ESPN Analytics
If the Seahawks win today, they would have an 87% chance to make the playoffs, per FPI. The Patriots, for context, had an 84% chance to make the postseason entering today.
John Pluym ESPN
Aaron Rodgers has been sacked four times in the first half by the Seahawks. The last time he was sacked four times in a first half was Week 3 of 2012 at the Seahawks in the Fail Mary game (he was sacked eight times in the first half of that game).
Rob Demovsky ESPN Staff Writer
The difference in this game after one half: timeout usage. Mike McCarthy called two -- one with 48 seconds left in the half and another with 43 seconds left -- and then Seattle hit two big plays that led to a last-second field goal for the only points of the first half.
Rob Demovsky ESPN Staff Writer
Damarious Randall took himself off the field on the third-to-last play of the half. Appeared to be limping slight but walked to the locker room under his own power at half.
Ben Fawkes ESPN Staff Writer
At halftime, it's 3-0 in the Seattle-Green Bay game. The over/under for the game was 50 at Las Vegas sportsbooks.
Rob Demovsky ESPN Staff Writer
Aaron Rodgers sacked four times so far. The last time he was sacked four times in a first half was Week 3 2012 at the Seahawks in the Fail Mary game, when he was sacked eight times in the first half of that game.
Mike Sando ESPN Senior Writer
Seattle continues to get good third-down pressure on Aaron Rodgers with varied personnel. That time the pressure arrived without Cliff Avril on the field. The Packers tried moving the pocket. They probably wanted to minimize risk while backed up against the goal line.
Brady Henderson ESPN
DE Cliff Avril walked off the field and is getting looked at on the Seahawks' sideline. Seattle already lost starting CB Jeremy Lane to an ejection in the first quarter. Avril is questionable to return with a shoulder injury, according to the press box announcement.
Rob Demovsky ESPN Staff Writer
Packers top draft pick Kevin King hasn't played yet on defense. Not in the top-three corners at this point. It's been Davon House, Damarious Randall and Quinten Rollins so far.