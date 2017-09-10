Brady Henderson ESPN

The Seahawks' offense was entirely ineffective until a 2-minute situation at the end of the first half. A 34-yard scramble throw to Doug Baldwin and then a 29-yard Russell Wilson run got Seattle into position for a Blair Walsh field goal, which he hit from 33 yards out. Pass protection has been a big issue for the Seahawks. Seattle's defense and special teams have been tremendous in shutting out Green Bay despite Aaron Rodgers completing 14 of 22 passes for 153 yards and converting a few long third-down situations. Rookie DL Nazair Jones' interception of Rodgers has been the play of the game.