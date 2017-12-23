Win Probability 67.1%
|MIN
|GB
MIN 67.1%
MIN
3
GB
0
4th and 11 at MIN 27
(4:55) R.Quigley punts 50 yards to GB 23, Center-K.McDermott. T.Davis to GB 28 for 5 yards (C.Ham).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- MIN38
- 21GB
Turnovers
- MIN0
- 0GB
Possession4:505:29MINGB
1st Downs
- MIN2
- 1GB
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Vikings
|3
|3
|Packers
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|MIN
|GB
FG
8:33
Kai Forbath Made 49 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 39 yards, 3:50
|3
|0
Latest from MIN @ GB
As ESPN Stats & Information pointed out, Vikings cornerback Terence Newman is now the oldest defensive player in the NFL at 39 after the Steelers released franchise sack leader James Harrison earlier today.
For the first time since Week 5, the Vikings have all five of their starting OL playing at once.
Jason Spriggs has already been ruled out with a knee injury
