Ravens celebrate much-needed victory by donning Christmas costumes The Ravens spread holiday cheer after their win over the Colts, with Matthew Judon and Carl Davis donning some festive, holiday-themed attire.

Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri set to again miss out on $500K bonus Unless Adam Vinatieri goes 18-for-18 on field goal attempts in next week's regular-season finale against Houston, the 44-year-old Colts kicker will miss out on a $500,000 bonus for the second straight season.

Flacco: 'Our goal is to get to the playoffs' Joe Flacco talks about the ability of the Ravens to win close games and how that ability helps in the postseason.

Colts secure a top-three draft pick in loss to Baltimore The Colts went toe-to-toe with the Ravens on Saturday, but the loss sets them up to finish as high as second in the draft order this spring.

Ravens edge Colts Joe Flacco throws for a pair of touchdowns and Baltimore's defense gets a late stop to hold on for a 23-16 victory against Indianapolis.