Win Probability 74%
|BAL
|MIN
MIN 74%
BAL
6
MIN
6
Two-Minute Warning
Team Stats
Total Yards
- BAL53
- 127MIN
Turnovers
- BAL0
- 1MIN
Possession14:1213:53BALMIN
1st Downs
- BAL5
- 8MIN
Game Information
- Minneapolis, MN
- Line: MIN -5.0
- Over/Under: 38
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Ravens
|3
|3
|6
|Vikings
|3
|3
|6
|first Quarter
|BAL
|MIN
FG
8:30
Justin Tucker Made 48 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 35 yards, 4:11
|3
|0
FG
3:44
Kai Forbath Made 52 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 41 yards, 4:51
|3
|3
|second Quarter
|BAL
|MIN
FG
13:00
Kai Forbath Made 51 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 38 yards, 2:50
|3
|6
FG
10:01
Justin Tucker Made 57 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 33 yards, 2:59
|6
|6
Latest from BAL @ MIN
Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has now hit 30 career field goals from 50 yards or longer. That ranks as the most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2012, according to the Ravens.
Justin Tucker continues to be the Ravens' most reliable offensive weapon. He nails a 57-yard field goal, which gives him eight field goals the past three games. Tucker has now made nine field goals in a row.
Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace has been ruled out. He sustained a concussion on a hit in the first quarter. That leaves the Ravens with three healthy receivers: Michael Campanaro, Chris Moore and Griff Whalen.
2017 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|118
|102
|Baltimore
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|114
|124
|Cincinnati
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|84
|83
|Cleveland
|0
|6
|0
|.000
|94
|157
2017 NFC North Standings
