Ravens WR Mike Wallace ruled out of Sunday's game with concussion Reducing an already-thinned-out Baltimore Ravens wide receiver group, Mike Wallace has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings with a concussion.

Biggest NFL injuries of Week 7 Ravens wideout Mike Wallace was knocked out of the game against the Vikings, and is in the concussion protocol. Get caught up on all the key injuries of Week 7 here.

Cowboys get back to work, facing a must win vs. 49ers At 2-3 and with a tough stretch coming up, the Cowboys need to get back in the win column Sunday against the 49ers.

NFL players who protested during national anthem in Week 7 Several players have continued to protest before games after Colin Kaepernick started kneeling during the anthem in 2016. Here's the list for Week 7,

Dak, Zeke arrive at Levi's Stadium Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott make their way to the locker room at Levi's Stadium ahead Dallas' matchup against San Francisco.