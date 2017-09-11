Win Probability 69%
|NYG
|DAL
DAL 69%
NYG
0
DAL
0
Timeout #1 by DAL at 07:18.
Team Stats
-
Total Yards
- NYG -1
- 54 DAL
-
Turnovers
- NYG 0
- 0 DAL
-
PossessionNYG DAL
-
1st Downs
- NYG 0
- 3 DAL
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Giants
|0
|0
|Cowboys
|0
|0
Sponsored Headlines
Conversation
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.
Now
Todd Archer ESPN Staff Writer
DeMarcus Lawrence equaled his sack total from last season with a 7-yard sack of Eli Manning on the third play of the Cowboys' season.
Todd Archer ESPN Staff Writer
Jaylon Smith is at middle linebacker for the Cowboys. Quite a journey for him after the serious knee injury he suffered at Notre Dame.
Todd Archer ESPN Staff Writer
Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams suffered an injury on the first play of the game and has headed to the locker room. He was replaced by Brice Butler, who could not hang on to a Dak Prescott pass.
Jordan Raanan ESPN Staff Writer
The full Giants inactive list: WR Odell Beckham, QB Davis Webb, WR Tavarres King, LB Keenan Robinson, TE Matt LaCosse, RB Wayne Gallman, OL D.J. Fluker. King is a bit of a surprise with Beckham out. Giants going with just 4 WRs including Dwayne Harris.
Cowboys have edge at home
ESPN's Football Power Index likes the Cowboys' chances as they open the season at home against the rival Giants. New York being without star WR Odell Beckham Jr. hurts its chances.
Todd Archer ESPN Staff Writer
Cowboys inactives: QB Cooper Rush, RB Darren McFadden, WR Noah Brown, OG Jonathan Cooper, LB Anthony Hitchens, CB Jourdan Lewis, CB Bene Benwikere.
Todd Archer ESPN Staff Writer
Kellen Moore will be the backup quarterback for the Cowboys over undrafted rookie Cooper Rush. Moore was among the Cowboys final cuts because they did not want to risk losing Rush, who had six touchdown passes in the preseason. Moore was re-signed last Tuesday.
Todd Archer ESPN Staff Writer
Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant gets a quick high five from his son, Dez Jr., before tonight's game against the Giants.
Jordan Raanan ESPN Staff Writer
Odell Beckham is officially inactive. The ankle just didn't have enough time. It has been 20 days since the injury.
Todd Archer ESPN Staff Writer
Cowboys running back Darren McFadden will be inactive tonight vs. the Giants, according to sources. Alfred Morris and Rod Smith will serve as Ezekiel Elliott's backups. It's the first time McFadden will be a healthy scratch in his career.
Jordan Raanan ESPN Staff Writer
Ben McAdoo and Jerry Reese just whispered something into OBJ's ear, patted his backside and walked off the field. Haven't seen Odell run full speed route yet.
Todd Archer ESPN Staff Writer
The roof and doors to AT&T Stadium will be closed for tonight's game between the Cowboys and Giants.
Stefano Fusaro ESPN
Odell Beckham Jr. warming up without a noticeable limp. Looked frustrated at one point during a route and slapped ball...but hasn't showed emotion since. Able to stop and cut on different routes during warm up with Eli.
Stefano Fusaro ESPN
Odell Beckham Jr. warming up here at AT&T stadium. Trying to give it a go tonight. We should know whether he is active or not in about 30 minutes.
Jordan Raanan ESPN Staff Writer
Ben McAdoo joins the on-field warmup and talks with Odell Beckham and WR coach Adam Henry.
Todd Archer ESPN Staff Writer
It's more than two hours to kickoff but Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is going through his early pregame warmups with associate athletic trainer Britt Brown.
Can Cowboys achieve redemption against Giants?
The NFL Countdown crew puts in its picks for Dallas' matchup against New York.
Eric Karabell ESPN Senior Writer
With the news Odell Beckham is likely out tonight, if I was re-ranking he'd be out of my top 20. Use Jeffery, Sanders, Marshall, Martavis, Garcon and many more. Even Shepard. Perhaps the Giants really think he'll play but it seems unlikely.
David Purdum ESPN Staff Writer
The sportsbook at the South Point Casino in Las Vegas took a "six-figure" bet on the New York Giants +4 on Saturday, according to sportsbook director Chris Andrew. The Giants are currently 3.5-point road underdogs to the Dallas Cowboys.
Jordan Raanan ESPN Staff Writer
The plan for Odell Beckham Jr. is to go through a pregame workout, much like he did last year in London. Multiple sources think it's unlikely he'll play.
FPI likes Cowboys in NFC East showdown
ESPN's Football Power Index likes the hosts on Sunday night, pegging the Cowboys as 2-1 favorites over the division rival Giants.
Tristan H. Cockcroft ESPN Senior Writer
The problem in fantasy with Odell Beckham Jr.'s "game-time decision" status is that the Giants' game has an 8:30 p.m. ET kickoff, so waiting for him means risking his being inactive with only three games left from which to draw a replacement. It means that unless you've got a Sterling Shepard, Adam Thielen, Ted Ginn Jr. or Adam Thielen as a contingency plan on your bench, you shouldn't risk waiting. Another tip for those waiting: Slot Beckham as your FLEX. That way, you open up RB and TE for possible contingency plans.
OBJ's status for opener still up in the air
Adam Schefter reports the latest on Odell Beckham Jr., who is a game-time decision for the Giants' opener against the Cowboys.
Catch it like Beckham
Odell Beckham Jr. racked up 34 percent of the Giants' receiving yards last season, the highest in the NFL. His status for Sunday's season opener vs. the Cowboys is still up in the air.