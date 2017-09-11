Tristan H. Cockcroft ESPN Senior Writer

The problem in fantasy with Odell Beckham Jr.'s "game-time decision" status is that the Giants' game has an 8:30 p.m. ET kickoff, so waiting for him means risking his being inactive with only three games left from which to draw a replacement. It means that unless you've got a Sterling Shepard, Adam Thielen, Ted Ginn Jr. or Adam Thielen as a contingency plan on your bench, you shouldn't risk waiting. Another tip for those waiting: Slot Beckham as your FLEX. That way, you open up RB and TE for possible contingency plans.