Win Probability 95%
|CIN
|PIT
PIT 95%
CIN
14
PIT
26
1st and 10 at CIN 47
(2:08) (Shotgun) L.Bell right guard to CIN 48 for -1 yards (N.Vigil; R.Glasgow).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- CIN196
- 325PIT
Turnovers
- CIN2
- 0PIT
Possession24:2818:24CINPIT
1st Downs
- CIN11
- 18PIT
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Bengals
|7
|7
|0
|14
|Steelers
|7
|13
|6
|26
|first Quarter
|CIN
|PIT
TD
9:25
Antonio Brown Pass From Ben Roethlisberger for 7 Yrds, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
9 plays, 75 yards, 5:35
|0
|7
TD
0:10
Brandon LaFell Pass From Andy Dalton for 6 Yrds, R.Bullock extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Harris, Holder-K.Huber.
8 plays, 53 yards, 3:34
|7
|7
|second Quarter
|CIN
|PIT
TD
12:52
JuJu Smith-Schuster Pass From Ben Roethlisberger for 31 Yrds, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
5 plays, 75 yards, 2:18
|7
|14
TD
7:12
Tyler Kroft Pass From Andy Dalton for 1 Yard, R.Bullock extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Harris, Holder-K.Huber.
12 plays, 75 yards, 5:40
|14
|14
FG
2:00
Chris Boswell Made 22 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 75 yards, 5:22
|14
|17
FG
0:00
Chris Boswell Made 24 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 71 yards, 1:28
|14
|20
|third Quarter
|CIN
|PIT
FG
7:23
Chris Boswell Made 41 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 54 yards, 5:57
|14
|23
FG
5:28
Chris Boswell Made 49 Yrd Field Goal
4 plays, 9 yards, 1:20
|14
|26
Latest from CIN @ PIT
Andy Dalton's pass to A.J. Green was bobbled and intercepted by Joe Haden. This has been a weird occurrence the last two games, with two passes to Green deflecting off his hands for an interception.
The Steelers offense looks equipped for a shootout for the first time all season, which might be necessary after the defense allowed Joe Mixon to average nearly 7 yards per carry in the first half. Ben Roethlisberger posted his best half of 2017. He's throwing with confidence. But edge pressure is lurking. Will tackles Alejandro Villanueva and Chris Hubbard hold up?
Bengals have given up a lot of big plays on defense today due to penalties and poor tackling. But despite that, the last two defensive drives felt like wins after they held the Steelers to field goals. Bengals are going to have to play a lot more sound on defense going forward. It's surprising to see for this unit, which has been the bright spot of this season.
2017 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|118
|102
|Baltimore
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|130
|148
|Cincinnati
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|84
|83
|Cleveland
|0
|7
|0
|.000
|103
|169
