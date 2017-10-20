Win Probability 95%

CIN
PIT
PIT 95%

CIN

14

PIT

26

1st and 10 at CIN 47

(2:08) (Shotgun) L.Bell right guard to CIN 48 for -1 yards (N.Vigil; R.Glasgow).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • CIN196
    • 325PIT

  • Turnovers

    • CIN2
    • 0PIT

  • Possession

    CINPIT
    24:2818:24

  • 1st Downs

    • CIN11
    • 18PIT

Game Information

Heinz Field
Coverage: CBS
  • Pittsburgh, PA 15212
  • 74°
  • Line: PIT -4.0
  • Over/Under: 40
Capacity: 65,000
Down:2nd & 11
Ball on:CIN 48
Drive:3 plays, 11 yds3 plays, 11 yards, 0:51
CIN PIT 50 20 20 CIN PIT 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 1st & 10 at CIN 47
WIN %: 95
(2:08) (Shotgun) L.Bell right guard to CIN 48 for -1 yards (N.Vigil; R.Glasgow).

Nick VigilCIN, LB, #59

7TOT
0SACKS
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

CBS1234T
Bengals77014
Steelers713626
first QuarterCINPIT
TD
9:25
Antonio Brown Pass From Ben Roethlisberger for 7 Yrds, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
9 plays, 75 yards, 5:35
07
TD
0:10
Brandon LaFell Pass From Andy Dalton for 6 Yrds, R.Bullock extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Harris, Holder-K.Huber.
8 plays, 53 yards, 3:34
77
second QuarterCINPIT
TD
12:52
JuJu Smith-Schuster Pass From Ben Roethlisberger for 31 Yrds, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
5 plays, 75 yards, 2:18
714
TD
7:12
Tyler Kroft Pass From Andy Dalton for 1 Yard, R.Bullock extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Harris, Holder-K.Huber.
12 plays, 75 yards, 5:40
1414
FG
2:00
Chris Boswell Made 22 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 75 yards, 5:22
1417
FG
0:00
Chris Boswell Made 24 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 71 yards, 1:28
1420
third QuarterCINPIT
FG
7:23
Chris Boswell Made 41 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 54 yards, 5:57
1423
FG
5:28
Chris Boswell Made 49 Yrd Field Goal
4 plays, 9 yards, 1:20
1426

NFL News