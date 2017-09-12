Win Probability 62.7%

(11:02) D.Kaser punts 43 yards to DEN 25, Center-M.Windt, out of bounds.

Now

LAC vs DENNFL

Jeff Legwold ESPN Senior Writer 

Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders runs out in pre-game introductions waving American flag.

Broncos with significant edge at Mile High

ESPN's Football Power Index sides with the home team in the final game of Week 1, pegging the Broncos as approximately 3-2 favorites over the Chargers on Monday night.

ESPN Stats & Info

Eric D. Williams ESPN Staff Writer 

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn selected Philip Rivers, Antonio Gates, Joey Bosa, Melvin Ingram and Mike Windt to serve as captains this week.

Jeff Legwold ESPN Senior Writer 

Of those Broncos inactives just three -- Lorenzo Doss, Billy Turner and Jordan Taylor -- are healthy players.

Jeff Legwold ESPN Senior Writer 

Broncos inactives: RB Devontae Booker, DE Jared Crick, CB Lorenzo Doss, DE Zach Kerr, QB Paxton Lynch, WR Jordan Taylor, G Billy Turner.

Eric D. Williams ESPN Staff Writer 

Chargers inactives: WR Mike Williams, DE Jerry Attaochu, WR Dontrelle Inman, QB Cardale Jones, OL Sam Tevi, TE Sean McGrath and S Dexter McCoil.

Eric D. Williams ESPN Staff Writer 

Chargers WR Tyrell williams makes a catch during pre-game warmups.

Jeff Legwold ESPN Senior Writer 

Hall of Famer Kurt Warner on the field now talking to some Broncos players -- including Emmanuel Sanders and Trevor Siemian. Warner here as part of radio broadcast for Westwood One. Warner is in Hall's Class of '17, which also included Terrell Davis.

Eric D. Williams ESPN Staff Writer 

Chargers TE Sean McGrath signs an autograph for a fan.

Eric D. Williams ESPN Staff Writer 

Chargers WR Dontrelle Inman out on the field catching passes from QB Cardale Jones. Inman is still dealing with a lingering groin issue and was listed as questionable for tonight's game.

Eric D. Williams ESPN Staff Writer 

Challenger the Eagle getting ready for pregame festivities here at Sports Authority Field, where the Denver Broncos host the Los Angeles Chargers in the second game of a Monday Night Football doubleheader.

Jeff Legwold ESPN Senior Writer 

Broncos just made it official -- they have signed rookie nose tackle Tyrique Jarrett from their practice squad. Jarrett gets the roster spot made available when the Broncos waived Kyle Peko.

Eric D. Williams ESPN Staff Writer 

The Chargers announced that they've promoted WR Geremy Davis from the practice squad to the active roster and waived CB Jeff Richards. Davis provides depth at WR with Dontrelle Inman questionable due to a groin issue and rookie Mike Williams out with a back injury.

Eric D. Williams ESPN Staff Writer 

Chargers injury report: TE Sean McGrath (knee), WR Dontrelle Inman (groin), DE Jerry Attaochu (hamstring), Tre' Boston (calf) were all limited and are questionable for Monday's game against the Broncos.

Eric D. Williams ESPN Staff Writer 

Another example of Anthony Lynn's hands-on approach-- playing defense on Chargers TE Antonio Gates during individual work this week.

Eric D. Williams ESPN Staff Writer 

With former Chargers head coach Mike McCoy now the offensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos, Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said there are some unknowns with what his defense will see on Monday. However, Bradley stressed players will rely on their principles.

play0:50

Eric D. Williams ESPN Staff Writer 

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said he had a chance to watch the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the New England Patriots on Thursday in the NFL opener. Lynn praised the play of Kansas City quarterback Alex Smith. "I think this is the toughest division in football, no doubt," Lynn said, when asked what Kansas City's win said about the AFC West.

Eric D. Williams ESPN Staff Writer 

Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said his family has been evacuated back in Jacksonville in anticipation for Hurricane Irma hitting the Florida coast this weekend. "Being this far away, there's some phone calls going on, but they're all safe," Bradley said. "But it's good for me and our family just because I know we have some players going through it. So I think it gives me some different perspective with what some of them might be going through."

Jeff Legwold ESPN Senior Writer 

Paxton Lynch out at Broncos practice today without a sling on his right arm/shoulder. He had worn a sling since the injury in the preseason win against the Green Bay Packers.

Jeff Legwold ESPN Senior Writer 

For Broncos running back Jamaal Charles and cornerback Aqib Talib, who were both held out of Thursday's practice, are practicing Friday.

Eric D. Williams ESPN Staff Writer 

Chargers injury report -- DNP: Mike Williams (back). LIMITED: Dontrelle Inman (groin) Jerry Attaochu (hamstring) and Sean McGrath (knee).