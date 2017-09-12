Eric D. Williams ESPN Staff Writer

Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said his family has been evacuated back in Jacksonville in anticipation for Hurricane Irma hitting the Florida coast this weekend. "Being this far away, there's some phone calls going on, but they're all safe," Bradley said. "But it's good for me and our family just because I know we have some players going through it. So I think it gives me some different perspective with what some of them might be going through."