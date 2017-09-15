Win Probability 66.1%
|HOU
|CIN
CIN 66.1%
HOU
3
CIN
0
END QUARTER 1
Team Stats
Total Yards
- HOU36
- 76CIN
Turnovers
- HOU0
- 1CIN
Possession6:009:00HOUCIN
1st Downs
- HOU2
- 1CIN
|NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Texans
|3
|0
|3
|Bengals
|0
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|HOU
|CIN
FG
1:32
Ka'imi Fairbairn Made 26 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 12 yards, 3:04
|3
|0
Latest from HOU @ CIN
Another thing Houston coaches are watching with Watson: Does his mobility help them convert in the red zone? Didn't help there, and actually after escaping the sack he made a dangerous throw that could have taken three points away. Again, work in progress, and the group around him is obviously a mess too, though D'Onta Foreman is impressive.
The Texans have found some success running the ball with rookie D'Onta Foreman as he is able to get outside the tackles into space. He only had one carry last week, but has showed his value tonight.
Andy Dalton was told not to tackle anymore after breaking his thumb on such a play in 2015, but he saved a touchdown tonight after rookie John Ross fumbled. Not a great debut for Ross, who sat out last week with a knee injury. With so little offense on both sides, that's going to haunt them.