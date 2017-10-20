Win Probability 82.1%
|ATL
|NE
NE 82.1%
ATL
0
NE
10
1st and 10 at ATL 49
(3:44) D.Freeman up the middle to NE 45 for 6 yards (K.Van Noy). Penalty on ATL, Offensive Holding, offsetting, enforced at ATL 49 - No Play.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- ATL90
- 171NE
Turnovers
- ATL0
- 0NE
Possession16:429:57ATLNE
1st Downs
- ATL5
- 10NE
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Falcons
|0
|0
|0
|Patriots
|0
|10
|10
|second Quarter
|ATL
|NE
TD
12:26
Brandin Cooks Pass From Tom Brady for 11 Yrds, S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD
7 plays, 74 yards, 3:39
|0
|7
FG
4:42
Stephen Gostkowski Made 29 Yrd Field Goal
14 plays, 64 yards, 6:37
|0
|10
Latest from ATL @ NE
On NBC's broadcast, sideline reporter Michele Tafoya said left tackle Nate Solder's son began chemotherapy treatments two weeks ago.
Patriots are now 4 of 6 on third down. The Falcons are 0 of 4.
One thing that stood out on Brandin Cooks' 11-yard touchdown was his patience in following TE Rob Gronkowski's block into the end zone. Cooks grasped on to the back of Gronkowski's jersey, got low, and sliced his way over the goal-line. It was a well designed play by WRs coach Chad O'Shea, who we learned in "Do Your Job 2" is in charge of the red-zone offense.
2017 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|171
|133
|Atlanta
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|121
|109
|Carolina
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|131
|139
|Tampa Bay
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|145
|151
2017 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New England
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|172
|159
|Buffalo
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|119
|101
|Miami
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|92
|112
|New York
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|137
|161
