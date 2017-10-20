Biggest NFL injuries of Week 7 Dolphins QB Jay Cutler, Browns LT Joe Thomas and Cardinals QB Carson Palmer are among the players knocked out of Sunday's games. Get caught up on all the key injuries of Week 7 here.

Baldwin: 'I lost my cool. It's 100% my fault.' After a sideline incident with assistant head coach Tom Cable, Seahawks WR Doug Baldwin explains his frustration was with the players' execution, and that he and Cable share one of the best player-coach relationships.

Defense propels Chargers to first win in LA After starting the season 0-3, the Chargers have won three in a row and could be .500 heading into their bye week.

Giants' offensive outlook is bleak heading into bye ESPN's Jordan Raanan says the Giants' offense looks lost and is unlikely to get better because of personnel deficiencies.

Jerry Jones unequivocal: NFL 'suffering' from anthem actions Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was unequivocal in his take on the NFL protests during the national anthem. "There is no question the league is suffering negative effects," Jones said.