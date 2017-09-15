Maybe the ugliest moment yet for Saints' defense this year (and that's saying a lot) on a 53-yard TD pass from Tom Brady to Rob Gronkowski. Brady was bumped in the pocket but just got off a pass to Gronk on third-and-6. Gronk got behind rookie LB Alex Anzalone, who fell down. Then rookie S Marcus Williams bounced off of Gronkowski near the 10-yard line. Patriots take early 13-3 lead.

Mike Triplett, ESPN Staff Writer