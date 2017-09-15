Win Probability 87.6%

NE
NO
NE 87.6%

NE

13

NO

3

2nd and 33 at NO 16

(1:07) M.Gillislee left guard to NO 13 for 3 yards (M.Lattimore).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • NE204
    • 45NO

  • Turnovers

    • NE0
    • 0NO

  • Possession

    NENO
    4:139:40

  • 1st Downs

    • NE10
    • 2NO

Game Information

Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Coverage: CBS
  • New Orleans, LA 70112
  • 88°
  • Line: NE -6.0
  • Over/Under: 56
Capacity: 72968
Down:2nd & 7
Ball on:NO 13
Drive:7 plays, 54 yds7 plays, 54 yards, 3:02
NE NO 50 20 20 NE NO 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 2nd & 33 at NO 16
WIN %: 87.6
(1:07) M.Gillislee left guard to NO 13 for 3 yards (M.Lattimore).

Mike GillisleeNE, RB, #35

5CAR
17YDS
0TD
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

CBS1234T
Patriots1313
Saints33
first QuarterNENO
TD
10:31
Rex Burkhead Pass From Tom Brady for 19 Yrds, S.Gostkowski extra point is No Good, Hit Left Upright, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-R.Allen.
10 plays, 75 yards, 4:29
60
FG
7:43
Wil Lutz Made 46 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 34 yards, 2:53
63
TD
5:42
Rob Gronkowski Pass From Tom Brady for 53 Yrds Stephen Gostkowski Made Ex. Pt
5 plays, 75 yards, 2:09
133