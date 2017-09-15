Win Probability 87.6%
|NE
|NO
NE 87.6%
NE
13
NO
3
2nd and 33 at NO 16
(1:07) M.Gillislee left guard to NO 13 for 3 yards (M.Lattimore).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- NE204
- 45NO
Turnovers
- NE0
- 0NO
Possession4:139:40NENO
1st Downs
- NE10
- 2NO
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Patriots
|13
|13
|Saints
|3
|3
|first Quarter
|NE
|NO
TD
10:31
Rex Burkhead Pass From Tom Brady for 19 Yrds, S.Gostkowski extra point is No Good, Hit Left Upright, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-R.Allen.
10 plays, 75 yards, 4:29
|6
|0
FG
7:43
Wil Lutz Made 46 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 34 yards, 2:53
|6
|3
TD
5:42
Rob Gronkowski Pass From Tom Brady for 53 Yrds Stephen Gostkowski Made Ex. Pt
5 plays, 75 yards, 2:09
|13
|3
Sponsored Headlines
Latest from NE @ NO
Fantasy owners breathe a sigh of relief: Some had questions about TE Rob Gronkowski after a quiet opener (2 catches), but Gronkowski has answered them with a strong start. He had a big reception on third down to extend the opening TD drive and then a 53-yard TD on the second drive.
Maybe the ugliest moment yet for Saints' defense this year (and that's saying a lot) on a 53-yard TD pass from Tom Brady to Rob Gronkowski. Brady was bumped in the pocket but just got off a pass to Gronk on third-and-6. Gronk got behind rookie LB Alex Anzalone, who fell down. Then rookie S Marcus Williams bounced off of Gronkowski near the 10-yard line. Patriots take early 13-3 lead.
Ah, the fun of forecasting the Patriots' backfield... Rex Burkhead already had more total touches this week (5) than he had in all of Week 1 (4) before we even reached the midway point of the first quarter.