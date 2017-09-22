Win Probability 66.3%
|OAK
|WSH
WSH 66.3%
OAK
0
WSH
7
3rd and 3 at WSH 24
(12:44) (Shotgun) K.Cousins sacked at WAS 15 for -9 yards (K.Mack).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- OAK17
- 106WSH
Turnovers
- OAK1
- 0WSH
Possession12:285:33OAKWSH
1st Downs
- OAK0
- 4WSH
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Raiders
|0
|0
|0
|Redskins
|7
|0
|7
|first Quarter
|OAK
|WSH
TD
9:43
Chris Thompson Pass From Kirk Cousins for 22 Yrds Dustin Hopkins Made Ex. Pt
8 plays, 67 yards, 4:29
|0
|7
Sponsored Headlines
Latest from OAK @ WSH
The Redskins are using Martrell Spaight and Zach Brown as linebackers in their nickel package. Will Compton plays in base. Safeties Montae Nicholson (nickel) and Deshazor Everett (base) also rotate.
The Redskins have done a good job thus far dealing with Oakland's short passing attack. The Redskins have played zone, taking away run lanes after the catch. They've made tackles when in man.
Samaje Perine has started slow, but he said last week it helped to get a lot of carries, giving him a chance to get a feel for the defense. Also, it allows him to run with more patience.
2017 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|93
|57
|Oakland
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|71
|36
|Denver
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|82
|64
|Los Angeles
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|48
|67
2017 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|77
|68
|Dallas
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|36
|45
|Washington
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|44
|50
|New York
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|37
|70
NFL News
Winston says Bucs came together 'as a family'
Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston says that he's doing his part to keep the team mentally prepared for "anything that's thrown at us."
Jackson speaks his mind on President Trump
Tampa Bay WR DeSean Jackson hopes for a day when he and his teammates won't be "talked down upon from someone who is supposed to be our leader" and calls Trump a "joke and a clown."
Why it pays to practice patience in fantasy football
Jordan Howard and DeMarco Murray started slow, but most fantasy players stuck with them -- and it paid off. Who else deserves our patience?
Stafford blames himself for low throw on deciding play
Matthew Stafford wishes he could've thrown the ball a bit higher for Golden Tate on the game's final play.
Anderson speeds past Dolphins D for six
Robby Anderson catches the deep ball from Josh McCown and puts on the afterburners for a 69-yard touchdown.
Diggs dominates Bucs
Stefon Diggs hauls in a pair of touchdowns, including a 59-yard score, in Minnesota's win over Tampa Bay.