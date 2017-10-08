Win Probability 74%

GB
DAL
DAL 74%

GB

15

DAL

21

4th and 2 at 50

(7:46) (Punt formation) C.Jones punts 38 yards to GB 12, Center-L.Ladouceur, downed by DAL-G.Swaim.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • GB190
    • 243DAL

  • Turnovers

    • GB0
    • 0DAL

  • Possession

    GBDAL
    22:2215:01

  • 1st Downs

    • GB13
    • 17DAL

Game Information

AT&T Stadium
Coverage: FOX
  • Arlington, TX 76011
  • 90°
  • Line: DAL -2.5
  • Over/Under: 53
Capacity: 80000
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:GB 12
Drive:0 plays, 0 yds0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

FOX1234T
Packers66315
Cowboys714021
first QuarterGBDAL
TD
8:24
Cole Beasley Pass From Dak Prescott for 2 Yrds, D.Bailey extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Ladouceur, Holder-C.Jones.
12 plays, 75 yards, 6:36
07
TD
4:01
Davante Adams Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 10 Yrds, M.Crosby extra point is No Good, Hit Right Upright, Center-T.Pepper, Holder-J.Vogel.
8 plays, 75 yards, 4:23
67
second QuarterGBDAL
TD
13:37
Cole Beasley Pass From Dak Prescott for 5 Yrds, D.Bailey extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Ladouceur, Holder-C.Jones.
11 plays, 75 yards, 5:24
614
TD
6:10
Dez Bryant Pass From Dak Prescott for 10 Yrds, D.Bailey extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Ladouceur, Holder-C.Jones.
10 plays, 57 yards, 5:56
621
TD
0:54
Aaron Jones 7 Yard Rush, M.Crosby extra point is No Good, Wide Left, Center-T.Pepper, Holder-J.Vogel.
13 plays, 75 yards, 5:16
1221
third QuarterGBDAL
FG
11:12
Mason Crosby Made 22 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 71 yards, 3:51
1521

