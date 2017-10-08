Packers rookie cornerback Kevin King leaves Sunday's game with concussion On the day the Green Bay Packers got one starting quarterback back from an injury, they lost rookie Kevin King to a concussion in the first quarter of Sunday's game at Dallas.

Eagles' third-down conversions crucial to win Sal Paolantonio breaks down how converting on third downs is an emphasis for the team during the week, going 9-for-14 in Sunday's 34-7 against the Cardinals.

Ertz says Eagles are 'playing at a high level' Eagles tight end Zach Ertz calls Sunday's win over the Cardinals a "three-phase victory" while complimenting Carson Wentz's ability to lead the offense.

Stafford says he's 'alright' after limping off the field Matthew Stafford came off the field limping from an ankle injury in the fourth quarter against the Panthers, but he said he'll be alright.

Arians blames himself for loss to Eagles Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians says the team wasn't ready to play in all three phases of the game.