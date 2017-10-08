Win Probability 74%
|GB
|DAL
DAL 74%
GB
15
DAL
21
4th and 2 at 50
(7:46) (Punt formation) C.Jones punts 38 yards to GB 12, Center-L.Ladouceur, downed by DAL-G.Swaim.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- GB190
- 243DAL
Turnovers
- GB0
- 0DAL
Possession22:2215:01GBDAL
1st Downs
- GB13
- 17DAL
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Packers
|6
|6
|3
|15
|Cowboys
|7
|14
|0
|21
|first Quarter
|GB
|DAL
TD
8:24
Cole Beasley Pass From Dak Prescott for 2 Yrds, D.Bailey extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Ladouceur, Holder-C.Jones.
12 plays, 75 yards, 6:36
|0
|7
TD
4:01
Davante Adams Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 10 Yrds, M.Crosby extra point is No Good, Hit Right Upright, Center-T.Pepper, Holder-J.Vogel.
8 plays, 75 yards, 4:23
|6
|7
|second Quarter
|GB
|DAL
TD
13:37
Cole Beasley Pass From Dak Prescott for 5 Yrds, D.Bailey extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Ladouceur, Holder-C.Jones.
11 plays, 75 yards, 5:24
|6
|14
TD
6:10
Dez Bryant Pass From Dak Prescott for 10 Yrds, D.Bailey extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Ladouceur, Holder-C.Jones.
10 plays, 57 yards, 5:56
|6
|21
TD
0:54
Aaron Jones 7 Yard Rush, M.Crosby extra point is No Good, Wide Left, Center-T.Pepper, Holder-J.Vogel.
13 plays, 75 yards, 5:16
|12
|21
|third Quarter
|GB
|DAL
FG
11:12
Mason Crosby Made 22 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 71 yards, 3:51
|15
|21
Latest from GB @ DAL
Cowboys with confusion before the Packers' field goal attempt, needing to call a timeout. Could that come back to bite them later in the game? It's the second time they had to use a timeout for their defense or special teams.
Kevin King has a concussion and will not return, the Packers announced.
This game should be 17-14 Cowboys if you take away four points the Packers lost on the shaky penalty on Blake Martinez that turned a field goal into a touchdown and the two PATs that Mason Crosby missed. Instead, Packers are down 21-12 at the half.
2017 NFC North Standings
2017 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|137
|99
|Dallas
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|94
|97
|Washington
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|91
|89
|New York
|0
|5
|0
|.000
|82
|122
