Win Probability 76%
|KC
|HOU
KC 76%
KC
6
HOU
0
3rd and 6 at HOU 29
(10:49) (Shotgun) D.Watson pass incomplete short left to D.Hopkins.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- KC129
- 48HOU
Turnovers
- KC0
- 0HOU
Possession4:3814:33KCHOU
1st Downs
- KC8
- 2HOU
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Chiefs
|3
|3
|6
|Texans
|0
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|KC
|HOU
FG
6:57
Harrison Butker Made 35 Yrd Field Goal
15 plays, 64 yards, 8:07
|3
|0
|second Quarter
|KC
|HOU
FG
11:28
Harrison Butker Made 42 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 65 yards, 6:26
|6
|0
Latest from KC @ HOU
This will have to change for the Chiefs: Kareem Hunt was hit at or behind the line of scrimmage on five of his first six carries.He finished the first quarter with five yards on eight carries.
J.J. Watt has been ruled out with a knee injury.
Not a good start for rookie RB Kareem Hunt of the Chiefs on the opening drive. He carried the ball six times but for only four yards, just a 0.7 yard average.
2017 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|122
|77
|Denver
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|98
|74
|Oakland
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|108
|109
|Los Angeles
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|99
|115
2017 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|139
|83
|Houston
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|110
|88
|Tennessee
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|110
|142
|Indianapolis
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|97
|159
