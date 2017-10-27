Win Probability 97.8%
|MIA
|BAL
BAL 97.8%
MIA
0
BAL
20
1st and 10 at MIA 25
(1:56) (Shotgun) J.Ajayi right guard to MIA 23 for -2 yards (M.Judon).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- MIA92
- 189BAL
Turnovers
- MIA0
- 0BAL
Possession14:5013:14MIABAL
1st Downs
- MIA5
- 10BAL
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Dolphins
|0
|0
|0
|Ravens
|7
|13
|20
|first Quarter
|MIA
|BAL
TD
8:25
Jeremy Maclin Pass From Joe Flacco for 34 Yrds, Justin Tucker Made Ex. Pt
3 plays, 40 yards, 0:50
|0
|7
|second Quarter
|MIA
|BAL
FG
13:21
Justin Tucker Made 55 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 35 yards, 2:51
|0
|10
FG
8:07
Justin Tucker Made 48 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 30 yards, 3:48
|0
|13
TD
1:56
Benjamin Watson Pass From Ryan Mallett for 2 Yrds, J.Tucker extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Cox, Holder-S.Koch.
8 plays, 60 yards, 3:04
|0
|20
The NFL's definition for "flagrant" is "extremely objectionable, conspicuous, unnecessary, avoidable, or gratuitous." That perfectly describes the hit that Dolphins LB Kiko Alonso put on Ravens QB Joe Flacco, driving his shoulder into Flacco's helmet as Flacco gave himself up. Referee John Parry should have ejected Alonso from this game. He didn't, but it's a good bet that the NFL will suspend him in the coming days.
Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is in concussion protocol after taking a shot to the head from Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso, who was penalized 15 yards for unnecessary roughness. Flacco, whose helmet was dislodged, walked into the locker room while holding the left side of his face. Ryan Mallett takes over for Flacco.
Dolphins LB Kiko Alonso argued with several Ravens after the hit and the ref. QB Joe Flacco is in concussion protocol.
2017 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New England
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|195
|166
|Buffalo
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|119
|101
|Miami
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|92
|112
|New York
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|137
|161
2017 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|147
|116
|Baltimore
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|130
|148
|Cincinnati
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|98
|112
|Cleveland
|0
|7
|0
|.000
|103
|169
