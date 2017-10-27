49ers to work with police unions on social issues, call for bump stock ban The 49ers announced a new initiative with law enforcement groups from around the country to work on social issues that have spurred NFL player protests over the past two seasons, as well as call for banning bump stocks and other similar devices for guns.

Marshawn Lynch practices with old high school during suspension Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, currently serving a one-game suspension for making contact with an official in Week 7, stayed loose by practicing with his former high school football team this week.

Answering Week 8's biggest fantasy football questions Can you count on Amari Cooper to have another big week? What about O.J. Howard? NFL Nation reporters weigh in on burning fantasy questions this week (and beyond).

Anquan Boldin considering return, Bills tell agent OK to shop him Wide receiver Anquan Boldin is considering a return to the game, and the Bills have given his agent permission to shop him. The 14-year veteran left football to pursue social activism full-time.

Ingram says he tells his music in a different way Chargers LB Melvin Ingram discusses whether he is the best rapper in sports and gets put on the spot when asked which OutKast album is his least favorite.