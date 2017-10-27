Win Probability 97.8%

MIA
BAL
BAL 97.8%

MIA

0

BAL

20

1st and 10 at MIA 25

(1:56) (Shotgun) J.Ajayi right guard to MIA 23 for -2 yards (M.Judon).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • MIA92
    • 189BAL

  • Turnovers

    • MIA0
    • 0BAL

  • Possession

    MIABAL
    14:5013:14

  • 1st Downs

    • MIA5
    • 10BAL

Game Information

M&T Bank Stadium
Coverage: CBS
  • Baltimore, MD 21230
  • 54°
  • Line: BAL -3.0
  • Over/Under: 38
Capacity: 71,008
Down:2nd & 12
Ball on:MIA 23
Drive:1 play, -2 yds1 play, -2 yards, 0:00
MIA BAL 50 20 20 MIA BAL 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 1st & 10 at MIA 25
WIN %: 97.8
(1:56) (Shotgun) J.Ajayi right guard to MIA 23 for -2 yards (M.Judon).

Jay AjayiMIA, RB, #23

10CAR
23YDS
0TD
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

CBS1234T
Dolphins000
Ravens71320
first QuarterMIABAL
TD
8:25
Jeremy Maclin Pass From Joe Flacco for 34 Yrds, Justin Tucker Made Ex. Pt
3 plays, 40 yards, 0:50
07
second QuarterMIABAL
FG
13:21
Justin Tucker Made 55 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 35 yards, 2:51
010
FG
8:07
Justin Tucker Made 48 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 30 yards, 3:48
013
TD
1:56
Benjamin Watson Pass From Ryan Mallett for 2 Yrds, J.Tucker extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Cox, Holder-S.Koch.
8 plays, 60 yards, 3:04
020

