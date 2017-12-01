Win Probability 63%
|WSH
|DAL
DAL 63%
WSH
0
DAL
0
END QUARTER 1
Team Stats
Total Yards
- WSH50
- 26DAL
Turnovers
- WSH2
- 0DAL
Possession7:227:38WSHDAL
1st Downs
- WSH3
- 1DAL
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Redskins
|0
|0
|Cowboys
|0
|0
Latest from WSH @ DAL
Cowboys' first first down of the night comes on a 13-yard scramble by Dak Prescott on third down, bringing an end to the first quarter. The Cowboys ran 15 plays and gained 26 yards in the first quarter.
Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins just had a discussion with the officials about whether or not there's another play clock. He said sometimes it's hard for him to see it; but it's the only one. Just something to watch.
The Cowboys' offense has put together four three-and-outs to start the game. They can't do a thing right. In their last for games they have had 17 offensive drives last three plays or less.
2017 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|10
|1
|0
|.909
|351
|191
|Dallas
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|248
|270
|Washington
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|258
|276
|New York
|2
|9
|0
|.182
|172
|267
