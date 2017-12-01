Gurley jokes Rams have bad chemistry on TD celebrations Rams running back Todd Gurley said it would be cool if the team came up with a unique group touchdown celebration, but he does not have time to rehearse anything and says he is "too big" to be dancing.

Answering Week 13's biggest fantasy football questions Will Devonta Freeman resume his normal workload? Which Raiders receiver can you count on if Amari Cooper is out in addition to Michael Crabtree? NFL Nation reporters weigh in on burning fantasy questions this week (and beyond).

Unlike 2016, Patriots' O-line forced to adjust to more changing lineups Injuries could see the Patriots turn to Cameron Fleming at right tackle Sunday -- their fourth different offensive-line configuration this season.

Raiders defense playing fast(er) under John Pagano? New defensive coordinator John Pagano is trying to get the Raiders to think less and react quicker, a method that seemed to work against Denver.

Richard marvels at Wagner's interception Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard called linebacker Bobby Wagner's second-quarter interception of 49ers QB C.J. Beathard Sunday "one of the best plays in football" that he has seen.