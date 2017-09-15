Win Probability 99.6%

DAL
DEN
DEN 99.6%

DAL

10

DEN

35

2nd and 4 at DAL 43

(4:41) (No Huddle, Shotgun) E.Elliott up the middle to DAL 43 for no gain (D.Peko).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • DAL110
    • 344DEN

  • Turnovers

    • DAL1
    • 1DEN

  • Possession

    DALDEN
    25:5414:25

  • 1st Downs

    • DAL7
    • 24DEN

Game Information

Sports Authority Field at Mile High
Coverage: FOX
  • Denver, CO 80204
  • 70°
  • Line: DEN -14.5
  • Over/Under: 55
Capacity: 76125
Down:3rd & 4
Ball on:DAL 43
Drive:5 plays, 18 yds5 plays, 18 yards, 1:33
WIN %: 99.6
Ezekiel ElliottDAL, RB, #21

6CAR
0YDS
0TD
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

FOX1234T
Cowboys010010
Broncos7141435
first QuarterDALDEN
TD
9:25
Emmanuel Sanders Pass From Trevor Siemian for 10 Yrds, B.McManus extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Kreiter, Holder-R.Dixon.
8 plays, 78 yards, 3:45
07
second QuarterDALDEN
TD
12:39
Dez Bryant Pass From Dak Prescott for 3 Yrds, D.Bailey extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Ladouceur, Holder-C.Jones.
2 plays, 3 yards, 0:46
77
TD
5:54
C.J. Anderson Pass From Trevor Siemian for 16 Yrds, B.McManus extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Kreiter, Holder-R.Dixon.
14 plays, 81 yards, 6:45
714
TD
1:38
Emmanuel Sanders Pass From Trevor Siemian for 6 Yrds, B.McManus extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Kreiter, Holder-R.Dixon.
8 plays, 51 yards, 2:42
721
FG
0:08
Dan Bailey Made 56 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 37 yards, 1:36
1021
third QuarterDALDEN
TD
7:56
Virgil Green Pass From Trevor Siemian for 2 Yrds, B.McManus extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Kreiter, Holder-R.Dixon.
15 plays, 75 yards, 7:04
1028
TD
6:14
C.J. Anderson 23 Yard Rush, B.McManus extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Kreiter, Holder-R.Dixon.
2 plays, 23 yards, 0:14
1035