Win Probability 99.6%
|DAL
|DEN
DEN 99.6%
DAL
10
DEN
35
2nd and 4 at DAL 43
(4:41) (No Huddle, Shotgun) E.Elliott up the middle to DAL 43 for no gain (D.Peko).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- DAL110
- 344DEN
Turnovers
- DAL1
- 1DEN
Possession25:5414:25DALDEN
1st Downs
- DAL7
- 24DEN
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Cowboys
|0
|10
|0
|10
|Broncos
|7
|14
|14
|35
|first Quarter
|DAL
|DEN
TD
9:25
Emmanuel Sanders Pass From Trevor Siemian for 10 Yrds, B.McManus extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Kreiter, Holder-R.Dixon.
8 plays, 78 yards, 3:45
|0
|7
|second Quarter
|DAL
|DEN
TD
12:39
Dez Bryant Pass From Dak Prescott for 3 Yrds, D.Bailey extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Ladouceur, Holder-C.Jones.
2 plays, 3 yards, 0:46
|7
|7
TD
5:54
C.J. Anderson Pass From Trevor Siemian for 16 Yrds, B.McManus extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Kreiter, Holder-R.Dixon.
14 plays, 81 yards, 6:45
|7
|14
TD
1:38
Emmanuel Sanders Pass From Trevor Siemian for 6 Yrds, B.McManus extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Kreiter, Holder-R.Dixon.
8 plays, 51 yards, 2:42
|7
|21
FG
0:08
Dan Bailey Made 56 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 37 yards, 1:36
|10
|21
|third Quarter
|DAL
|DEN
TD
7:56
Virgil Green Pass From Trevor Siemian for 2 Yrds, B.McManus extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Kreiter, Holder-R.Dixon.
15 plays, 75 yards, 7:04
|10
|28
TD
6:14
C.J. Anderson 23 Yard Rush, B.McManus extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Kreiter, Holder-R.Dixon.
2 plays, 23 yards, 0:14
|10
|35
Sponsored Headlines
Latest from DAL @ DEN
With just over six minutes left in third quarter the Broncos have 149 yards rushing and the Cowboys have 7. Ezekiel Elliott has 0 yards rushing.
Broncos dominating Cowboys at their own game - time of possession, smart and efficient offense - plus a smothering defense that so far this young season looks as if it could be vastly improved against the run.
Dez Bryant deflects a pass right into the hands for an interception for Chris Harris Jr. Whatever chances the Cowboys had of coming back are over. The defense allowed a 75-yard touchdown drive on their first possession. The offense turned it over on their first possession and the Broncos turned that into another touchdown. The Cowboys are heading to one of the worst losses in the Jason Garrett era.