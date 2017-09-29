Rams: WRs Sammy Watkins, Tavon Austin both 'good to go' for Sunday Receivers Sammy Watkins and Tavon Austin, both of whom are expected to officially clear the concussion protocol by Friday, are "good to go" for Sunday's road game against the Cowboys, Rams coach Sean McVay said.

Bruschi: 49ers pick up first win Tedy Bruschi says the 49ers defensive front will lead them to victory over the 1-2 Cardinals.

Seahawks too much to handle for Colts, Brissett Herm Edwards and Tedy Bruschi expect Seattle to win at home over Indianapolis despite the strong play last week from Jacoby Brissett.

Chiefs have too many options for Redskins Tedy Bruschi credits Andy Reid for Kansas City's strong start to the season and Herm Edwards says that the Chiefs have too many explosive players for the Redskins to defend on Monday Night Football.

Packers, Bears joined by small groups of fans in linking arms during anthem After the Packers invited fans to join them in linking arms during the national anthem in a show of equality and unity, small groups of fans did so Thursday night. Bears players also linked arms during "The Star-Spangled Banner."