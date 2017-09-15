Win Probability 50.6%

GB
ATL
ATL 50.6%

GB

7

ATL

7

1st and 10 at GB 36

(2:48) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Cobb to GB 41 for 5 yards (B.Poole).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • GB71
    • 75ATL

  • Turnovers

    • GB0
    • 0ATL

  • Possession

    GBATL
    6:046:14

  • 1st Downs

    • GB5
    • 4ATL

Game Information

Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Coverage: NBC
  • Atlanta, GA
  • Line: ATL -3.0
  • Over/Under: 56
Capacity: 75000
Down:2nd & 5
Ball on:GB 41
Drive:1 play, 5 yds1 play, 5 yards, 0:06
GB ATL 50 20 20 GB ATL 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 1st & 10 at GB 36
WIN %: 50.6
(2:48) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Cobb to GB 41 for 5 yards (B.Poole).

Randall CobbGB, WR, #18

1REC
5YDS
0TD
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

NBC1234T
Packers77
Falcons77
first QuarterGBATL
TD
9:51
Devonta Freeman 1 Yard Rush, M.Bryant extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Harris, Holder-M.Bosher.
9 plays, 86 yards, 5:09
07
TD
3:43
Ty Montgomery 1 Yard Rush, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-B.Goode, Holder-J.Vogel.
11 plays, 75 yards, 6:08
77