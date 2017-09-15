Game Leaders
Passing Yards
A. Rodgers5-6, 45 YDS
M. Ryan3-5, 59 YDS
Rushing Yards
T. Montgomery5 CAR, 16 YDS, 1 TD
D. Freeman4 CAR, 18 YDS, 1 TD
Receiving Yards
T. Montgomery1 REC, 23 YDS
J. Jones2 REC, 53 YDS
|GB
|ATL
GB
7
ATL
7
1st and 10 at GB 36
(2:48) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Cobb to GB 41 for 5 yards (B.Poole).
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Packers
|7
|7
|Falcons
|7
|7
|first Quarter
|GB
|ATL
TD
9:51
Devonta Freeman 1 Yard Rush, M.Bryant extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Harris, Holder-M.Bosher.
9 plays, 86 yards, 5:09
|0
|7
TD
3:43
Ty Montgomery 1 Yard Rush, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-B.Goode, Holder-J.Vogel.
11 plays, 75 yards, 6:08
|7
|7