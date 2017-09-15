Falcons DL Courtney Upshaw is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Jordy Nelson is riding the exercise bike while the offenses goes out for its nest possession.

Without Nelson, the Packers are going with Geronimo Allison. His first action of the season.

