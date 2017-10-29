Win Probability 66.6%
|MIN
|CLE
MIN 66.6%
MIN
3
CLE
6
4th and 4 at CLE 17
(5:31) (Field Goal formation) K.Forbath 35 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-K.McDermott, Holder-R.Quigley.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- MIN54
- 37CLE
Turnovers
- MIN1
- 1CLE
Possession0:299:04MINCLE
1st Downs
- MIN3
- 2CLE
Game Information
- London
- Line: MIN -11.0
- Over/Under: 38
Field Goal
|NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Vikings
|3
|3
|Browns
|6
|6
|first Quarter
|MIN
|CLE
TD
11:22
Isaiah Crowell 26 Yard Rush Zane Gonzalez Missed Ex. Pt Attmpt
2 plays, 37 yards, 0:29
|0
|6
FG
5:31
Kai Forbath Made 35 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 18 yards, 3:26
|3
|6
Sponsored Headlines
Latest from MIN vs CLE
Prior to Isaiah Crowell's touchdown run the Browns had a lead this season for a total of two plays. Against the Jets.
Case Keenum has now thrown an interception in each of his last three games, after throwing four touchdown passes with no interceptions in his first four starts this season, per ESPN Stats and Information.
Case Keenum's stat line when he played at Twickenham for the Rams last year: 32-53, 291 yards, 1 TD, 4 INTs. Another Keenum interception on the first drive for the Vikings today leads to a touchdown run by Isaiah Crowell.
2017 NFC North Standings
2017 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|147
|116
|Baltimore
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|170
|148
|Cincinnati
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|98
|112
|Cleveland
|0
|7
|0
|.000
|103
|169
NFL News
Lions approached about trading Calvin Johnson's rights
Over the past week, two teams have spoken to the Lions about potentially trading for Calvin Johnson's rights before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Texans planning unified protest
Adam Schefter reports the latest on the plans by Texans players to protest before their game against the Seahawks in response to owner Bob McNair's controversial comments.
Brady arrives wearing a puffy jacket
Tom Brady makes his arrival at Gillette Stadium for the Patriots' game against the Chargers.
Cowboys' inactives down to an either/or choice
With Dallas having multiple players at certain spots with the same skill set, the man activated may be the one that matches up best versus Washington.
Biggest NFL injuries of Week 8
Two Ravens players, including starting QB Joe Flacco, were knocked out of Thursday's game with concussions. Get caught up on all the players who got banged up here.
Young Chargers offensive line will be tested by Patriots
Inexperience along the interior of the O-line is among the things to watch for the Chargers as they face the Patriots in New England on Sunday.