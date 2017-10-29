Win Probability 66.6%

MIN
CLE
MIN 66.6%

MIN

3

CLE

6

4th and 4 at CLE 17

(5:31) (Field Goal formation) K.Forbath 35 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-K.McDermott, Holder-R.Quigley.

Game Information

Coverage: NFL
Twickenham Stadium
  • London
  • Line: MIN -11.0
  • Over/Under: 38
Capacity: 82,500

NFL1234T
Vikings33
Browns66
first QuarterMINCLE
TD
11:22
Isaiah Crowell 26 Yard Rush Zane Gonzalez Missed Ex. Pt Attmpt
2 plays, 37 yards, 0:29
06
FG
5:31
Kai Forbath Made 35 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 18 yards, 3:26
36

