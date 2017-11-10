Saints had a 'perfect day' in Buffalo Jeff Saturday says that Drew Brees knows how to win and he showed his veteran strength Sunday in Buffalo, winning in the cold and keeping the defense on the sideline for as long as possible.

Steelers 'stole one' against Colts Jeff Saturday calls Pittsburgh's 20-17 win over Indianapolis "great" because they shouldn't have been in a situation to win and discusses the impact of JuJu Smith-Schuster on the offense.

Ingram and Kamara proud of Saints' historic run game Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara share the experience as the backfield that set the record for the most rushing touchdowns of any Saints team in history.

Keenum's two INTs gave Redskins hope Jeff Saturday says that despite Case Keenum's four touchdowns, his two interceptions allowed Washington to have a fighting chance and doesn't think that having Teddy Bridgewater prepped on the sidelines was the right move by coach Mike Zimmer.

Eagles' top challenger in NFC? Don't count out Case Keenum, Vikings Minnesota has won five games in a row and has a two-game lead in the NFC North -- with a backup quarterback. The Vikings look strong down the stretch.