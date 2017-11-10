Win Probability 99.8%

DAL
ATL
ATL 99.8%

DAL

7

ATL

24

1st and 10 at DAL 15

(9:59) T.Ward right guard to DAL 12 for 3 yards (D.Wilson, R.Ash).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • DAL167
    • 326ATL

  • Turnovers

    • DAL1
    • 1ATL

  • Possession

    DALATL
    27:5722:08

  • 1st Downs

    • DAL13
    • 22ATL

Game Information

Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Coverage: FOX
  • Atlanta, GA 30313
  • 47°
  • Line: ATL -3.5
  • Over/Under: 50
Capacity: 75,000
Down:2nd & 7
Ball on:DAL 12
Drive:5 plays, 45 yds5 plays, 45 yards, 2:28
Damien WilsonDAL, LB, #57

3TOT
0SACKS
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

FOX1234T
Cowboys70007
Falcons377724
first QuarterDALATL
TD
6:19
Dak Prescott 11 Yard Rush, M.Nugent extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Ladouceur, Holder-C.Jones.
4 plays, 21 yards, 1:30
70
FG
0:00
Matt Bryant Made 50 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 45 yards, 6:19
73
second QuarterDALATL
TD
1:31
Tevin Coleman 1 Yard Rush, M.Bryant extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Harris, Holder-M.Bosher.
9 plays, 80 yards, 3:25
710
third QuarterDALATL
TD
8:26
Justin Hardy Pass From Matt Ryan for 3 Yrds, M.Bryant extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Harris, Holder-M.Bosher.
11 plays, 75 yards, 6:34
717
fourth QuarterDALATL
TD
13:48
Austin Hooper Pass From Matt Ryan for 1 Yard, M.Bryant extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Harris, Holder-M.Bosher.
7 plays, 72 yards, 3:41
724

