Win Probability 99.8%
|DAL
|ATL
ATL 99.8%
DAL
7
ATL
24
1st and 10 at DAL 15
(9:59) T.Ward right guard to DAL 12 for 3 yards (D.Wilson, R.Ash).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- DAL167
- 326ATL
Turnovers
- DAL1
- 1ATL
Possession27:5722:08DALATL
1st Downs
- DAL13
- 22ATL
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Cowboys
|7
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Falcons
|3
|7
|7
|7
|24
|first Quarter
|DAL
|ATL
TD
6:19
Dak Prescott 11 Yard Rush, M.Nugent extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Ladouceur, Holder-C.Jones.
4 plays, 21 yards, 1:30
|7
|0
FG
0:00
Matt Bryant Made 50 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 45 yards, 6:19
|7
|3
|second Quarter
|DAL
|ATL
TD
1:31
Tevin Coleman 1 Yard Rush, M.Bryant extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Harris, Holder-M.Bosher.
9 plays, 80 yards, 3:25
|7
|10
|third Quarter
|DAL
|ATL
TD
8:26
Justin Hardy Pass From Matt Ryan for 3 Yrds, M.Bryant extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Harris, Holder-M.Bosher.
11 plays, 75 yards, 6:34
|7
|17
|fourth Quarter
|DAL
|ATL
TD
13:48
Austin Hooper Pass From Matt Ryan for 1 Yard, M.Bryant extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Harris, Holder-M.Bosher.
7 plays, 72 yards, 3:41
|7
|24
Latest from DAL @ ATL
Adrian Clayborn ties a franchise record with his fifth sack of the game vs. the Cowboys. Also the best single-season game for a player this season.
At what point do the Cowboys coaches realize Chaz Green can't block Adrian Clayborn? He now has five sacks of Dak Prescott.
Falcons rolling now with a 24-7 lead over the Cowboys. Matt Ryan with 11 completions in a row coming out of halftime. Ryan now 22 of 28 for 215 yards with two touchdowns.
2017 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|8
|1
|0
|.889
|283
|179
|Dallas
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|226
|178
|Washington
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|207
|232
|New York
|1
|7
|0
|.125
|129
|207
2017 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|268
|165
|Carolina
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|168
|159
|Atlanta
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|170
|172
|Tampa Bay
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|173
|208
