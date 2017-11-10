Win Probability 89.4%
|NE
|DEN
NE 89.4%
NE
20
DEN
9
Timeout #1 by DEN at 01:45. Time Out due to injury.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- NE134
- 190DEN
Turnovers
- NE0
- 1DEN
Possession16:1412:01NEDEN
1st Downs
- NE9
- 8DEN
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Patriots
|14
|6
|20
|Broncos
|6
|3
|9
|first Quarter
|NE
|DEN
TD
12:36
Rex Burkhead Pass From Tom Brady for 14 Yrds, S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-R.Allen.
2 plays, 24 yards, 0:46
|7
|0
FG
8:42
Brandon McManus Made 39 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 58 yards, 3:57
|7
|3
TD
8:24
Dion Lewis 103 Yrd KO Return, S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-R.Allen.
0 plays, 0 yards, 0:15
|14
|3
FG
5:22
Brandon McManus Made 33 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 64 yards, 3:06
|14
|6
|second Quarter
|NE
|DEN
FG
13:41
Stephen Gostkowski Made 25 Yrd Field Goal
14 plays, 68 yards, 6:40
|17
|6
FG
8:51
Stephen Gostkowski Made 28 Yrd Field Goal
5 plays, 20 yards, 1:51
|20
|6
FG
2:40
Brandon McManus Made 36 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 63 yards, 6:11
|20
|9
Latest from NE @ DEN
Doctors checking Brandon Marshall's left shoulder.
Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater has a hamstring injury and is doubtful to return. Slater had a hamstring injury in training camp and he missed the first four games of the regular season. Johnson Bademosi is among those who could be tapped to fill the void.
The Patriots: Five possessions for two touchdowns, two field goals and a punt. The Broncos: Four possessions for three field goals and a blocked punt.
2017 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New England
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|216
|179
|Buffalo
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|184
|196
|Miami
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|116
|179
|New York
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|201
|222
2017 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|253
|208
|Oakland
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|196
|214
|Denver
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|150
|198
|Los Angeles
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|167
|172
