Win Probability 77.1%
|PHI
|CAR
CAR 77.1%
PHI
3
CAR
10
4th and 5 at PHI 43
(7:57) D.Jones punts 48 yards to CAR 9, Center-R.Lovato, fair catch by C.McCaffrey.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- PHI139
- 85CAR
Turnovers
- PHI1
- 0CAR
Possession9:1812:52PHICAR
1st Downs
- PHI7
- 6CAR
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Eagles
|3
|0
|3
|Panthers
|3
|7
|10
|first Quarter
|PHI
|CAR
FG
7:02
Jake Elliott Made 50 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 53 yards, 5:18
|3
|0
FG
2:20
Graham Gano Made 39 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 54 yards, 4:40
|3
|3
|second Quarter
|PHI
|CAR
TD
10:34
Cam Newton 16 Yard Rush, G.Gano extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Jansen, Holder-M.Palardy.
4 plays, 43 yards, 1:59
|3
|10
Sponsored Headlines
Latest from PHI @ CAR
Triple-Option scheme on the Cam Newton TD run. Force the Eagles to play the pitch, cut up the field and then shake a defender to get in the end zone.
Cam Newton completely fools the Eagles with that quarterback keeper for a 16-yard touchdown run. He has a rushing touchdown in three of the last four games, but that might have been his best.
Defenses still not respecting tight end Ed Dickson. He was wide open on the left side for a 13-yard gain.a week after catching five passes for 175 yards.
2017 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|137
|99
|Washington
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|91
|89
|Dallas
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|125
|132
|New York
|0
|5
|0
|.000
|82
|122
2017 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|105
|94
|Atlanta
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|104
|89
|New Orleans
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|93
|78
|Tampa Bay
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|85
|83
NFL News
Julius Peppers sacks Carson Wentz for his 150th career sack
Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers on Thursday night continued to rewrite the NFL history book, notching the 150th sack of his career.
Answering Week 6's biggest fantasy football questions
Will Amari Cooper rebound soon? What about Sammy Watkins? NFL Nation reporters weigh in on the burning fantasy-relevant questions this week (and beyond).
Rams make two key personnel changes
Rams DC Wade Phillips explains why DT Michael Brockers and safety John Johnson have seen more snaps of late.
Broncos concentrate more on Eli Manning than Giants' 0-5 start
Broncos coach Vance Joseph continues to pound away the post-bye-week message home: Don't let the 0-5 Giants' troubles affect your work.
Fournette not surprised he ran 22 mph
Leonard Fournette explains why hearing he ran 22 mph is no surprise to the former LSU running back, stating that he ran faster back in college.
With Elliott out, Cowboys' backfield goes from one-man band to committee
With Ezekiel Elliott likely to be suspended until the Nov. 30 game, the Cowboys will be scrambling with a mix of running backs and lots of uncertainty.