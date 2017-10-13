Win Probability 77.1%

PHI
CAR
CAR 77.1%

PHI

3

CAR

10

4th and 5 at PHI 43

(7:57) D.Jones punts 48 yards to CAR 9, Center-R.Lovato, fair catch by C.McCaffrey.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • PHI139
    • 85CAR

  • Turnovers

    • PHI1
    • 0CAR

  • Possession

    PHICAR
    9:1812:52

  • 1st Downs

    • PHI7
    • 6CAR

Game Information

Bank of America Stadium
Coverage: CBS
  • Charlotte, NC 28202
  • 75°
  • Line: CAR -3.0
  • Over/Under: 44
Capacity: 73778
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:CAR 9
Drive:0 plays, 0 yds0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00
PHI CAR 50 20 20 PHI CAR 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 4th & 5 at PHI 43
WIN %: 77.1
(7:57) D.Jones punts 48 yards to CAR 9, Center-R.Lovato, fair catch by C.McCaffrey.

Donnie JonesPHI, P, #8

3NO.
59LONG
50.3AVG
1In 20
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

CBS1234T
Eagles303
Panthers3710
first QuarterPHICAR
FG
7:02
Jake Elliott Made 50 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 53 yards, 5:18
30
FG
2:20
Graham Gano Made 39 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 54 yards, 4:40
33
second QuarterPHICAR
TD
10:34
Cam Newton 16 Yard Rush, G.Gano extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Jansen, Holder-M.Palardy.
4 plays, 43 yards, 1:59
310

NFL News