Team Stats
Total Yards
- TEN2
- 91PIT
Turnovers
- TEN1
- 0PIT
Possession3:580:58TENPIT
1st Downs
- TEN0
- 5PIT
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Titans
|0
|0
|Steelers
|7
|7
|first Quarter
|TEN
|PIT
TD
12:25
Antonio Brown Pass From Ben Roethlisberger for 41 Yrds, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
6 plays, 75 yards, 2:35
|0
|7
Latest from TEN @ PIT
Marcus Mariota has a tendency to sail passes in the first quarter. It's been going on throughout the year and it showed up there. Not much pressure, just too much air.
Good football from Ben Roethlisberger on the 41-yard TD pass to Antonio Brown. Roethlisberger gave a long look away from Brown to hold the FS in the post. And that created a one-on-one down the field to throw the deep go route.
So, where has that drive been? Steelers were surgical on six-play, 75-yard drive, all out of the no-huddle, which Ben Roethlisberger said is easier to run on a short week.
2017 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|205
|213
|Jacksonville
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|226
|134
|Houston
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|236
|241
|Indianapolis
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|179
|280
2017 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|187
|148
|Baltimore
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|190
|171
|Cincinnati
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|149
|182
|Cleveland
|0
|9
|0
|.000
|143
|240
