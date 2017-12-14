Win Probability 71.3%
|DEN
|IND
IND 71.3%
DEN
0
IND
10
1st and 10 at DEN 25
(6:33) (Run formation) B.Osweiler pass deep left to D.Thomas ran ob at DEN 47 for 22 yards (Q.Wilson). Penalty on IND-Q.Wilson, Defensive Holding, declined.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- DEN135
- 131IND
Turnovers
- DEN1
- 0IND
Possession12:0511:38DENIND
1st Downs
- DEN7
- 10IND
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Broncos
|0
|0
|0
|Colts
|7
|3
|10
|first Quarter
|DEN
|IND
TD
8:02
Jacoby Brissett 7 Yard Rush Adam Vinatieri Made Ex. Pt
7 plays, 50 yards, 3:32
|0
|7
|second Quarter
|DEN
|IND
FG
6:33
Adam Vinatieri Made 45 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 59 yards, 6:04
|0
|10
Sponsored Headlines
Latest from DEN @ IND
Lucas Oil Stadium is in near silence as a stretcher is being brought out to tend to Colts TE Brandon Williams, who is still on ground at midfield. Many of the Colts and Broncos have taken a knee.
The Broncos are about to turn to Brock Osweiler at quarterback. Osweiler went 2-0 vs. the Colts in 2016 as Houston's starting quarterback.
The Colts already have two sacks and there's still 90 seconds left in the first quarter. This is just the sixth time this season that they've had at least two sacks in the game, which is why it's important that they look to acquire a pass rusher during the offseason.
2017 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|329
|289
|Los Angeles
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|298
|225
|Oakland
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|264
|304
|Denver
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|229
|315
2017 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|329
|202
|Tennessee
|8
|5
|0
|.615
|273
|294
|Houston
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|312
|335
|Indianapolis
|3
|10
|0
|.231
|212
|343
NFL News
Broncos QB Trevor Siemian injures left shoulder, ruled out
Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian was ruled out after injuring his left shoulder against the Colts on Thursday night. It is the same shoulder that required surgery after the 2016 season.
Bobby Wagner, K.J. Wright miss practice again ahead of matchup with Rams
The possibility of Seattle being without its Pro Bowl linebackers in Sunday's crucial division game seems even greater now.
Answering Week 15's biggest fantasy football questions
Can you count on Kareem Hunt? How high should expectations be for Jordy Nelson with Aaron Rodgers back? NFL Nation reporters weigh in on the burning questions for the next round of fantasy playoffs.
Can Brown become 1st WR to win MVP?
Terrell Owens joins SC6 to talk about the possibility of Antonio Brown becoming the first wide receiver to win the MVP award.
49ers will hold off Titans
Tedy Bruschi says the 49ers are "rejuvenated" and predicts they will win their fourth game of the season against the Titans on Sunday.
Rams will win on the road
Although the Rams lost by 6 points to the Seahawks in Week 5, Tedy Bruschi predicts Los Angeles will take home the victory on Sunday afternoon.