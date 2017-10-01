Biggest NFL injuries of Week 4 Julio Jones is questionable to return to the Falcons' game against the Bills, due to a hip injury. Get caught up on all the other big names who got banged up this week.

Adam Gase says Dolphins will stick with Jay Cutler as starting QB Jay Cutler will remain the Dolphins' starting quarterback even though the team lost 20-0 to the Saints on Sunday, according to Dolphins coach Adam Gase.

Cutler wants nothing to do with blocking The Dolphins run a wildcat play and Jay Cutler does not participate while lined up out wide.

Cutler's arm talent a double-edged sword Rex Ryan and Matt Hasselbeck analyze Dolphins QB Jay Cutler's tendency to turn a mistake into a bigger problem.

WhoDat suddenly dominating on defense? The surprising Saints The Saints' defense, which allowed more than 1,000 yards and 65 points through two weeks, delivered a most unlikely shutout against Miami in London.