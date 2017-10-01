Win Probability 91.7%

PIT
BAL
PIT 91.7%

PIT

13

BAL

0

Timeout #1 by PIT at 02:23.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • PIT173
    • 52BAL

  • Turnovers

    • PIT0
    • 1BAL

  • Possession

    PITBAL
    10:0017:37

  • 1st Downs

    • PIT11
    • 3BAL

Game Information

M&T Bank Stadium
Coverage: CBS
  • Baltimore, MD 21230
  • 68°
  • Line: PIT -3.5
  • Over/Under: 42
Capacity: 71008
Down:4th & 5
Ball on:BAL 27
Drive:3 plays, 5 yds3 plays, 5 yards, 1:01
PIT BAL 50 20 20 PIT BAL 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play:
WIN %: 91.7
Timeout #1 by PIT at 02:23.
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

CBS1234T
Steelers31013
Ravens000
first QuarterPITBAL
FG
0:26
Chris Boswell Made 30 Yrd Field Goal
16 plays, 84 yards, 10:23
30
second QuarterPITBAL
FG
7:28
Chris Boswell Made 49 Yrd Field Goal , Marlon Humphrey Penalty Declined
9 plays, 15 yards, 2:59
60
TD
3:24
Le'Veon Bell 1 Yard Rush, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
6 plays, 28 yards, 2:24
130

NFL News