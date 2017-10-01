Win Probability 91.7%
|PIT
|BAL
PIT 91.7%
PIT
13
BAL
0
Timeout #1 by PIT at 02:23.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- PIT173
- 52BAL
Turnovers
- PIT0
- 1BAL
Possession10:0017:37PITBAL
1st Downs
- PIT11
- 3BAL
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Steelers
|3
|10
|13
|Ravens
|0
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|PIT
|BAL
FG
0:26
Chris Boswell Made 30 Yrd Field Goal
16 plays, 84 yards, 10:23
|3
|0
|second Quarter
|PIT
|BAL
FG
7:28
Chris Boswell Made 49 Yrd Field Goal , Marlon Humphrey Penalty Declined
9 plays, 15 yards, 2:59
|6
|0
TD
3:24
Le'Veon Bell 1 Yard Rush, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
6 plays, 28 yards, 2:24
|13
|0
Sponsored Headlines
Latest from PIT @ BAL
Ravens tight end Ben Watson is in the concussion protocol. His helmet hit off the ground on his last catch.
Ben Roethlisberger with a misdirection play on TD - waved off play to show four-wide look, then handed off to Le'Veon Bell up the middle. Steelers have overcome penalties to stay fluid on offense. Roethlisberger hasn't made the big play but has been more consistent than last week.
Ravens tight end Ben Watson headed to the locker room to get evaluated. He was hurt after making a catch in the second quarter.
2017 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|64
|50
|Baltimore
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|51
|54
|Cincinnati
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|33
|60
|Cleveland
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|56
|76
NFL News
Biggest NFL injuries of Week 4
Julio Jones is questionable to return to the Falcons' game against the Bills, due to a hip injury. Get caught up on all the other big names who got banged up this week.
Adam Gase says Dolphins will stick with Jay Cutler as starting QB
Jay Cutler will remain the Dolphins' starting quarterback even though the team lost 20-0 to the Saints on Sunday, according to Dolphins coach Adam Gase.
Cutler wants nothing to do with blocking
The Dolphins run a wildcat play and Jay Cutler does not participate while lined up out wide.
Cutler's arm talent a double-edged sword
Rex Ryan and Matt Hasselbeck analyze Dolphins QB Jay Cutler's tendency to turn a mistake into a bigger problem.
WhoDat suddenly dominating on defense? The surprising Saints
The Saints' defense, which allowed more than 1,000 yards and 65 points through two weeks, delivered a most unlikely shutout against Miami in London.
Saints' second half propels them to shutout win vs. Dolphins
It took Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints six days and a first half before they finally found their footing in soggy Britain.