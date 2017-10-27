This game was previewed as one in which two of the NFL's all-time great quarterback/tight end combinations would be on the field together, and Tom Brady's 2-yard touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski highlighted that point, as it is their 72nd career connection for a score. That is second all-time in NFL history for a QB/TE tandem, behind the Chargers' Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates, who have 85.

Mike Reiss, ESPN Staff Writer