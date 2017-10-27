Win Probability 89.3%
|LAC
|NE
NE 89.3%
LAC
7
NE
15
END QUARTER 2
Team Stats
Total Yards
- LAC193
- 220NE
Turnovers
- LAC0
- 0NE
Possession18:1211:48LACNE
1st Downs
- LAC5
- 15NE
HALFTIME
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Chargers
|7
|0
|7
|Patriots
|0
|15
|15
|first Quarter
|LAC
|NE
TD
6:15
Melvin Gordon 87 Yard Rush, N.Novak extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Windt, Holder-D.Kaser.
2 plays, 88 yards, 0:53
|7
|0
|second Quarter
|LAC
|NE
TD
14:56
Rob Gronkowski Pass From Tom Brady for 2 Yrds, S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-R.Allen.
14 plays, 77 yards, 6:19
|7
|7
SF
9:19
Ryan Allen 57 Yrd Punt, Travis Benjamin Muffed kick, Travis Benjamin tackled in end zone for safety.
7 plays, 23 yards, 3:31
|7
|9
FG
4:06
Stephen Gostkowski Made 25 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 51 yards, 5:02
|7
|12
FG
0:20
Stephen Gostkowski Made 36 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 73 yards, 1:40
|7
|15
Latest from LAC @ NE
Patriots starting right tackle Marcus Cannon, who was questionable entering the game with an ankle injury, has departed late in the second quarter and has been replaced by LaAdrian Waddle. Cannon's return is questionable.
Inexcusable play by Travis Benjamin, running backwards and taking a safety on that play. Along with Michael Davis taking two kickoffs out of the end zone when he should have stayed in on kickoff return, special teams has been a disaster so far for Chargers.
This game was previewed as one in which two of the NFL's all-time great quarterback/tight end combinations would be on the field together, and Tom Brady's 2-yard touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski highlighted that point, as it is their 72nd career connection for a score. That is second all-time in NFL history for a QB/TE tandem, behind the Chargers' Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates, who have 85.
2017 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|207
|161
|Denver
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|108
|118
|Los Angeles
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|137
|131
|Oakland
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|155
|156
2017 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New England
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|195
|166
|Buffalo
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|119
|101
|Miami
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|92
|152
|New York
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|137
|161
