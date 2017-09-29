Titans QB Marcus Mariota leaves with injured hamstring Titans QB Marcus Mariota left Sunday's game against the Texans with a hamstring injury, replaced by Matt Cassel in the third quarter.

Matt Prater's 50-yard field goal streak snapped against Vikings Lions kicker Matt Prater missed a 60-yard field goal attempt Sunday, snapping a pair of streaks of making field goals from 50-plus yards.

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook injures left knee, leaves game vs. Lions Vikings rookie rusher Dalvin Cook was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Lions after suffering an apparent injury to his left knee in the third quarter.

Gase reaffirms Cutler as Dolphins' QB Dolphins coach Adam Gase says Jay Cutler will remain Miami's starting quarterback after Sunday's loss to the Saints.

Biggest NFL injuries of Week 4 Julio Jones (hip) has been knocked out of the Falcons' game against the Bills, Dalvin Cook (knee) is out for the Vikings, and Marcus Mariota (hamstring) is questionable to return for the Titans. Get caught up on all the key injuries here.