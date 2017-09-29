Win Probability 60%
|CAR
|NE
CAR 60%
CAR
30
NE
23
1st and Goal at CAR 6
(4:31) (Shotgun) D.Lewis left guard to CAR 1 for 5 yards.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- CAR408
- 372NE
Turnovers
- CAR2
- 0NE
Possession29:4525:44CARNE
1st Downs
- CAR24
- 23NE
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Panthers
|3
|14
|6
|7
|30
|Patriots
|3
|13
|0
|7
|23
|first Quarter
|CAR
|NE
FG
11:47
Stephen Gostkowski Made 41 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 52 yards, 3:13
|0
|3
FG
7:41
Graham Gano Made 32 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 61 yards, 4:06
|3
|3
|second Quarter
|CAR
|NE
TD
12:39
Chris Hogan Pass From Tom Brady for 2 Yrds, S.Gostkowski extra point is Good.
11 plays, 74 yards, 5:32
|3
|10
TD
9:41
Fozzy Whittaker Pass From Cam Newton for 28 Yrds, G.Gano extra point is Good.
6 plays, 75 yards, 2:58
|10
|10
FG
4:30
Stephen Gostkowski Made 35 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 57 yards, 5:11
|10
|13
TD
0:26
Devin Funchess Pass From Cam Newton for 10 Yrds, G.Gano extra point is Good.
9 plays, 84 yards, 4:04
|17
|13
FG
0:00
Stephen Gostkowski Made 58 Yrd Field Goal
4 plays, 35 yards, 0:26
|17
|16
|third Quarter
|CAR
|NE
TD
2:47
Devin Funchess Pass From Cam Newton for 16 Yrds, G.Gano extra point is No Good.
11 plays, 68 yards, 6:30
|23
|16
|fourth Quarter
|CAR
|NE
TD
12:58
Cam Newton 7 Yard Rush Graham Gano Made Ex. Pt
6 plays, 64 yards, 2:50
|30
|16
TD
8:46
Dion Lewis 8 Yard Rush, S.Gostkowski extra point is Good.
9 plays, 75 yards, 4:12
|30
|23
Latest from CAR @ NE
Jonathan Stewart surpasses DeAngelo Williams as Carolina's all-time leading rusher.
Cam Newton held up his fist after scoring his 50th rushing touchdown. His protest?
It's hard to say Cam Newton is totally back since the New England defense is so bad, but he now has a rushing touchdown to go with three touchdown passes. If he's not back, he's getting there.
2017 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Atlanta
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|87
|66
|Carolina
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|45
|40
|New Orleans
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|93
|78
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|46
|41
2017 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|50
|37
|New England
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|99
|95
|New York
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|52
|72
|Miami
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|25
|57
