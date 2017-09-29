Win Probability 60%

1st and Goal at CAR 6

(4:31) (Shotgun) D.Lewis left guard to CAR 1 for 5 yards.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • CAR408
    • 372NE

  • Turnovers

    • CAR2
    • 0NE

  • Possession

    CARNE
    29:4525:44

  • 1st Downs

    • CAR24
    • 23NE

Game Information

Gillette Stadium
Coverage: FOX
  • Foxboro, MA 02035
  • 68°
  • Line: NE -9.5
  • Over/Under: 48
Capacity: 68756
Down:2nd & Goal
Ball on:CAR 1
Drive:7 plays, 48 yds7 plays, 48 yards, 2:56
Dion LewisNE, RB, #33

4CAR
18YDS
1TD
FOX1234T
Panthers3146730
Patriots3130723
first QuarterCARNE
FG
11:47
Stephen Gostkowski Made 41 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 52 yards, 3:13
03
FG
7:41
Graham Gano Made 32 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 61 yards, 4:06
33
second QuarterCARNE
TD
12:39
Chris Hogan Pass From Tom Brady for 2 Yrds, S.Gostkowski extra point is Good.
11 plays, 74 yards, 5:32
310
TD
9:41
Fozzy Whittaker Pass From Cam Newton for 28 Yrds, G.Gano extra point is Good.
6 plays, 75 yards, 2:58
1010
FG
4:30
Stephen Gostkowski Made 35 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 57 yards, 5:11
1013
TD
0:26
Devin Funchess Pass From Cam Newton for 10 Yrds, G.Gano extra point is Good.
9 plays, 84 yards, 4:04
1713
FG
0:00
Stephen Gostkowski Made 58 Yrd Field Goal
4 plays, 35 yards, 0:26
1716
third QuarterCARNE
TD
2:47
Devin Funchess Pass From Cam Newton for 16 Yrds, G.Gano extra point is No Good.
11 plays, 68 yards, 6:30
2316
fourth QuarterCARNE
TD
12:58
Cam Newton 7 Yard Rush Graham Gano Made Ex. Pt
6 plays, 64 yards, 2:50
3016
TD
8:46
Dion Lewis 8 Yard Rush, S.Gostkowski extra point is Good.
9 plays, 75 yards, 4:12
3023

