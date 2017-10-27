Win Probability 92.9%

DAL
WSH
DAL 92.9%

DAL

23

WSH

13

2nd and 21 at WSH 14

(15:00) (Shotgun) K.Cousins pass short left to R.Grant to WAS 15 for 1 yard (A.Brown).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • DAL247
    • 194WSH

  • Turnovers

    • DAL1
    • 2WSH

  • Possession

    DALWSH
    20:1524:45

  • 1st Downs

    • DAL14
    • 10WSH

Game Information

FedEx Field
Coverage: FOX
  • Landover, MD 20785
  • 56°
  • Line: DAL -3.0
  • Over/Under: 47
Capacity: 91,704
Down:3rd & 22
Ball on:WSH 15
Drive:2 plays, -10 yds2 plays, -10 yards, 0:38
DAL WSH 50 20 20 DAL WSH 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 2nd & 21 at WSH 14
WIN %: 92.9
(15:00) (Shotgun) K.Cousins pass short left to R.Grant to WAS 15 for 1 yard (A.Brown).

Ryan GrantWSH, WR, #14

5REC
38YDS
0TD
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

FOX1234T
Cowboys779023
Redskins1030013
first QuarterDALWSH
FG
13:13
Nick Rose Made 38 Yrd Field Goal
4 plays, 9 yards, 1:39
03
TD
10:32
Ezekiel Elliott 13 Yard Rush, M.Nugent extra point is Good.
5 plays, 75 yards, 2:41
73
TD
6:36
Rob Kelley 1 Yard Rush, N.Rose extra point is Good.
7 plays, 75 yards, 3:56
710
second QuarterDALWSH
FG
10:04
Nick Rose Made 42 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 38 yards, 2:53
713
TD
2:20
Ezekiel Elliott 1 Yard Rush, M.Nugent extra point is Good.
2 plays, 2 yards, 0:39
1413
third QuarterDALWSH
FG
8:39
Mike Nugent Made 36 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 27 yards, 3:44
1713
FG
6:29
Mike Nugent Made 48 Yrd Field Goal
4 plays, -4 yards, 2:08
2013
FG
0:38
Mike Nugent Made 27 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 48 yards, 4:02
2313

NFL News