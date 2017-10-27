Win Probability 92.9%
|DAL
|WSH
DAL 92.9%
DAL
23
WSH
13
2nd and 21 at WSH 14
(15:00) (Shotgun) K.Cousins pass short left to R.Grant to WAS 15 for 1 yard (A.Brown).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- DAL247
- 194WSH
Turnovers
- DAL1
- 2WSH
Possession20:1524:45DALWSH
1st Downs
- DAL14
- 10WSH
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Cowboys
|7
|7
|9
|0
|23
|Redskins
|10
|3
|0
|0
|13
|first Quarter
|DAL
|WSH
FG
13:13
Nick Rose Made 38 Yrd Field Goal
4 plays, 9 yards, 1:39
|0
|3
TD
10:32
Ezekiel Elliott 13 Yard Rush, M.Nugent extra point is Good.
5 plays, 75 yards, 2:41
|7
|3
TD
6:36
Rob Kelley 1 Yard Rush, N.Rose extra point is Good.
7 plays, 75 yards, 3:56
|7
|10
|second Quarter
|DAL
|WSH
FG
10:04
Nick Rose Made 42 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 38 yards, 2:53
|7
|13
TD
2:20
Ezekiel Elliott 1 Yard Rush, M.Nugent extra point is Good.
2 plays, 2 yards, 0:39
|14
|13
|third Quarter
|DAL
|WSH
FG
8:39
Mike Nugent Made 36 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 27 yards, 3:44
|17
|13
FG
6:29
Mike Nugent Made 48 Yrd Field Goal
4 plays, -4 yards, 2:08
|20
|13
FG
0:38
Mike Nugent Made 27 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 48 yards, 4:02
|23
|13
Latest from DAL @ WSH
Cole Beasley will miss the rest of the game because of a concussion.
As long as the Redskins remained close to Dallas, they could help the inexperienced line by using more balance. Now that the Cowboys are up double digits, they can apply heat and take advantage of a line missing four starters with extra pressure.
DeMarcus Lawrence with an 11-yard sack of Kirk Cousins. He has recorded a sack in each of the first seven games this season and has 10.5 on the season. The last time the Cowboys had a defender with this many sacks was Jason Hatcher, who had 11 in 2013.
2017 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|7
|1
|0
|.875
|232
|156
|Dallas
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|165
|142
|Washington
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|141
|147
|New York
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|112
|156
