Saturday calls Eagles 'best team in football' Although Jeff Saturday calls Philadelphia the best team in the league right now, they need to protect Carson Wentz better and prevent him from taking hits.

Saturday says Saints have found winning formula Jeff Saturday says the Saints' two-headed running attack with Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara has the team "catching fire."

Biggest NFL injuries of Week 8 Bears TE Zach Miller (knee) and Browns RB Duke Johnson (concussion) are among the key players to be knocked out of action in Week 8. Get caught up on all the players who got banged up here.

Del Rio not content with Raiders' 3-5 start Jack Del Rio acknowledges that the Raiders have earned their 3-5 start, but says they need to get hot in the second half of the season.

Chris Hogan set for MRI after exiting Patriots' win with shoulder injury While there is optimism that Chris Hogan's shoulder injury is not serious, an MRI set for Monday morning will determine its severity.