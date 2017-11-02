Two-team AFC South race after Deshaun Watson's injury? Not so fast Without Watson, the Texans will not be the same. What remains to be seen is whether they can be good enough to scrape ahead of the Jags and Titans.

Next man up? Not that easy when replacing Deshaun Watson Deshaun Watson made everyone look better, including a suspect offensive line, and that's not something the Texans can count on with Tom Savage.

Falcons' Grady Jarrett praised ex-teammate DeShaun Watson prior to injury Grady Jarrett had nothing but good things to say about his former Clemson teammate, Houston rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Saints defend team's support of military after vet declines award The Saints stressed the organization's "unwavering 50-plus year commitment" to military and veterans in the wake of retired Navy commander John Wells' decision to decline an honor because of league-wide protests before and during the anthem.

An extraordinary start, interrupted: Deshaun Watson by the numbers No quarterback had a start to a career like Deshaun Watson, who dazzled with his big plays and record-setting numbers before having his rookie season cut short.