Win Probability 77.7%
|IND
|SEA
SEA 77.7%
IND
8
SEA
10
1st and 10 at SEA 37
(3:41) R.Wilson pass deep left intended for J.Graham INTERCEPTED by M.Farley [J.Sheard] at IND 46. M.Farley ran ob at IND 46 for no gain.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- IND150
- 84SEA
Turnovers
- IND1
- 1SEA
Possession9:3216:47INDSEA
1st Downs
- IND9
- 3SEA
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Colts
|2
|6
|8
|Seahawks
|3
|7
|10
|first Quarter
|IND
|SEA
FG
9:03
Blair Walsh Made 44 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 38 yards, 3:04
|0
|3
SF
4:18
Russell Wilson Sacked by Nate Hairston For 6 Yrd Loss for Safety Play Reviewed, Reversed
3 plays, -1 yard, 1:24
|0
|3
|second Quarter
|IND
|SEA
TD
12:25
Justin Coleman 28 Yrd Interception Return, B.Walsh extra point is GOOD
3 plays, 6 yards, 1:18
|2
|10
TD
5:25
Robert Turbin 1 Yard Rush, (Shotgun) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Brissett pass to J.Doyle is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
12 plays, 80 yards, 7:00
|8
|10
Latest from IND @ SEA
Running back Robert Turbin, who spend his first three NFL seasons with Seattle, with two tough runs inside the 5-yard line where it took a third and fourth effort to pick up a first down and then a touchdown. The Colts failed on a two-point conversion. They trail the Seahawks 10-8.
Justin Coleman, elevated to the No. 3 CB role after Jeremy Lane's injury on the opening series, jumped an out route and returned an interception 28 yards for a TD. Seahawks GM John Schneider, among others, must be thrilled. Schneider acquired Coleman in a trade with the Patriots before the cut-down to 53. That move is paying off already big time.
The Colts have now thrown three pick-six interceptions in just 13-plus quarters this season after Jacoby Brissett's pass was returned for a touchdown by Seattle cornerback Justin Coleman.
2017 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|109
|74
|Houston
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|110
|88
|Tennessee
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|100
|126
|Indianapolis
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|53
|90
2017 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Los Angeles
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|142
|105
|Arizona
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|74
|91
|Seattle
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|48
|59
|San Francisco
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|66
|94
