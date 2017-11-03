Win Probability 84.4%
|ATL
|CAR
CAR 84.4%
ATL
10
CAR
17
3rd and 6 at ATL 35
(4:46) (Shotgun) C.Newton pass short right to C.Samuel to ATL 30 for 5 yards (D.Trufant).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- ATL226
- 283CAR
Turnovers
- ATL1
- 2CAR
Possession21:0419:10ATLCAR
1st Downs
- ATL11
- 17CAR
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Falcons
|10
|0
|0
|10
|Panthers
|0
|14
|3
|17
|first Quarter
|ATL
|CAR
FG
12:24
Matt Bryant Made 53 Yrd Field Goal
5 plays, 40 yards, 2:44
|3
|0
TD
3:30
Mohamed Sanu Pass From Matt Ryan for 6 Yrds, M.Bryant extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Harris, Holder-M.Bosher.
8 plays, 61 yards, 4:38
|10
|0
|second Quarter
|ATL
|CAR
TD
1:55
Christian McCaffrey 4 Yard Rush, G.Gano extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Jansen, Holder-M.Palardy.
6 plays, 50 yards, 2:35
|10
|7
TD
0:23
Cam Newton 9 Yard Rush, G.Gano extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Jansen, Holder-M.Palardy.
4 plays, 31 yards, 0:52
|10
|14
|third Quarter
|ATL
|CAR
FG
9:08
Graham Gano Made 31 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 62 yards, 5:57
|10
|17
Sponsored Headlines
Latest from ATL @ CAR
Falcons are now 3 of 8 on third down after missing on that last third-and-1 opportunity, when Matt Ryan's play-action pass failed.
Cam Newton has 83 rushing, the most by any quarterback this season and the most by any quarterback since Colin Kaepernick ran for 113 yards against the Dolphins in Week 12 last season, according to ESPN Stats and Info.
Panthers run second reverse on this drive. Pickups of 14 and 11 yards. Offensive coordinator Mike Shula is utilizing his speed with Kelvin Benjamin gone.
2017 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|191
|145
|Carolina
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|148
|142
|Atlanta
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|153
|152
|Tampa Bay
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|148
|168
NFL News
Acquired Tuesday by the Eagles, Jay Ajayi rushes for a TD vs Broncos
Newly acquired by the Eagles from the Dolphins, running back Jay Ajayi broke out for a 46-yard touchdown in his debut with Philadelphia and its No.3-ranked offense.
A.J. Green, Jalen Ramsey ejected for fighting in Bengals-Jags game
Bengals receiver A.J. Green and Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey were ejected just before halftime of Sunday's game at EverBank Field after getting into a brawl.
Biggest NFL injuries of Week 9
Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston headlines the list of key players to sustain injuries early on in Week 9. Get caught up on all the players who got banged up here.
Vin Scully says he won't watch NFL games again after player protests
Former Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully says that he won't watch another NFL game due to players' actions during the national anthem.
Cowboys hoping for Ezekiel Elliott boost to end first half of season
Having Elliott in the backfield helps the Cowboys' cause but does not guarantee success versus the Chiefs, who are among the NFL's most complete teams.
Donald Trump accused of being behind 2014 effort to foil Jon Bon Jovi's bid for Bills
According to a consultant who worked on Donald Trump's presidential campaign, Trump came up with the idea for the fan group that pushed to block Jon Bon Jovi from purchasing the Buffalo Bills.