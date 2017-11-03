Win Probability 84.4%

ATL
CAR
CAR 84.4%

ATL

10

CAR

17

3rd and 6 at ATL 35

(4:46) (Shotgun) C.Newton pass short right to C.Samuel to ATL 30 for 5 yards (D.Trufant).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • ATL226
    • 283CAR

  • Turnovers

    • ATL1
    • 2CAR

  • Possession

    ATLCAR
    21:0419:10

  • 1st Downs

    • ATL11
    • 17CAR

Game Information

Bank of America Stadium
Coverage: FOX
  • Charlotte, NC 28202
  • 64°
  • Line: ATL -3.0
  • Over/Under: 42
Capacity: 73,778
Down:4th & 1
Ball on:ATL 30
Drive:4 plays, 42 yds4 plays, 42 yards, 2:40
ATL CAR 50 20 20 ATL CAR 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 3rd & 6 at ATL 35
WIN %: 84.4
(4:46) (Shotgun) C.Newton pass short right to C.Samuel to ATL 30 for 5 yards (D.Trufant).

Curtis SamuelCAR, WR, #10

2REC
17YDS
0TD
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

FOX1234T
Falcons100010
Panthers014317
first QuarterATLCAR
FG
12:24
Matt Bryant Made 53 Yrd Field Goal
5 plays, 40 yards, 2:44
30
TD
3:30
Mohamed Sanu Pass From Matt Ryan for 6 Yrds, M.Bryant extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Harris, Holder-M.Bosher.
8 plays, 61 yards, 4:38
100
second QuarterATLCAR
TD
1:55
Christian McCaffrey 4 Yard Rush, G.Gano extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Jansen, Holder-M.Palardy.
6 plays, 50 yards, 2:35
107
TD
0:23
Cam Newton 9 Yard Rush, G.Gano extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Jansen, Holder-M.Palardy.
4 plays, 31 yards, 0:52
1014
third QuarterATLCAR
FG
9:08
Graham Gano Made 31 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 62 yards, 5:57
1017

