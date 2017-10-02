Redskins, Chiefs hold moment of silence Before Monday's game between the Redskins and Chiefs, a moment of silence is held for the victims of Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Seahawks LT Rees Odhiambo (sternum) out of hospital; DE Cliff Avril out 'a while' due to stinger Seahawks left tackle Rees Odhiambo is out of the hospital after suffering a bruised sternum, while defensive end Cliff Avril may be out "a while," according to coach Pete Carroll, due to a serious stinger.

Bruce Arians experienced downside of new overtime rule, which he suggested Bruce Arians was almost the victim of his own creation on Sunday, as his proposed 10-minute overtime added some suspense to the Cardinals' win.

Doug Martin can bring a spark to Bucs offense, change the way defenses line up Coming off his suspension, Buccaneers running back Doug Martin expects to play Thursday, but he's not sure how much.

Are the Bills a playoff team? The NFL Live crew debates if Buffalo's 3-1 start to the season means they'll be around for the playoffs or if they'll fall off.