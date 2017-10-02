Win Probability 71.8%
|WSH
|KC
KC 71.8%
WSH
0
KC
0
1st and 10 at WSH 46
(13:23) (Shotgun) R.Kelley up the middle to WAS 49 for 3 yards (J.Houston).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- WSH19
- 0KC
Turnovers
- WSH0
- 0KC
Possession0:001:37WSHKC
1st Downs
- WSH1
- 0KC
|ESPN
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Redskins
|0
|0
|Chiefs
|0
|0
Latest from WSH @ KC
Reggie Ragland is starting at inside linebacker for the Chiefs. He was acquired in a trade with the Bills shortly before the start of the season.
The Redskins all stood for the National Anthem , one week after seven kneeled. They did not link arms tonight.
Harrison Butker's last kick in pregame warmups was a 48-yard field goal attempt. It was good.
2017 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|103
|92
|Washington
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|71
|60
|Dallas
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|94
|97
|New York
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|60
|95
2017 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|93
|57
|Denver
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|98
|74
|Oakland
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|91
|79
|Los Angeles
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|72
|93
ESPN Raiders reporter Paul Gutierrez explains how the Raiders' upcoming schedule works to their advantage with Derek Carr being out 2-6 weeks and how much confidence the team has in EJ Manuel.