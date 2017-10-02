Win Probability 71.8%

WSH
KC
KC 71.8%

WSH

0

KC

0

1st and 10 at WSH 46

(13:23) (Shotgun) R.Kelley up the middle to WAS 49 for 3 yards (J.Houston).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • WSH19
    • 0KC

  • Turnovers

    • WSH0
    • 0KC

  • Possession

    WSHKC
    0:001:37

  • 1st Downs

    • WSH1
    • 0KC

Game Information

Arrowhead Stadium
Coverage: ESPN
  • Kansas City, MO 64129
  • 83°
  • Line: KC -6.5
  • Over/Under: 48
Capacity: 76757
Down:2nd & 7
Ball on:WSH 49
Drive:4 plays, 24 yds4 plays, 24 yards, 1:37
WSH KC 50 20 20 WSH KC 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 1st & 10 at WSH 46
WIN %: 71.8
Rob KelleyWSH, RB, #20

3CAR
19YDS
0TD

