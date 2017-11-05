Win Probability 83.2%

DEN
PHI
PHI 83.2%

DEN

3

PHI

7

4th and 8 at DEN 10

(4:15) R.Dixon punts 48 yards to PHI 42, Center-C.Kreiter. K.Barner to PHI 44 for 2 yards (J.Simmons).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • DEN49
    • 65PHI

  • Turnovers

    • DEN0
    • 0PHI

  • Possession

    DENPHI
    4:016:52

  • 1st Downs

    • DEN3
    • 4PHI

Game Information

Lincoln Financial Field
Coverage: CBS
  • Philadelphia, PA 19101
  • 65°
  • Line: PHI -7.0
  • Over/Under: 41
Capacity: 67,594
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:PHI 44
Drive:0 plays, 0 yds0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00
DEN PHI 50 20 20 DEN PHI 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 4th & 8 at DEN 10
WIN %: 83.2
(4:15) R.Dixon punts 48 yards to PHI 42, Center-C.Kreiter. K.Barner to PHI 44 for 2 yards (J.Simmons).

Kenjon BarnerPHI, RB, #38

1NO.
2.0AVG
2LONG
0TD
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

CBS1234T
Broncos33
Eagles77
first QuarterDENPHI
FG
10:40
Brandon McManus Made 52 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 41 yards, 4:25
30
TD
6:34
Alshon Jeffery Pass From Carson Wentz for 32 Yrds, J.Elliott extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Lovato, Holder-D.Jones.
7 plays, 75 yards, 4:01
37

