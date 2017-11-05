Win Probability 83.2%
|DEN
|PHI
PHI 83.2%
DEN
3
PHI
7
4th and 8 at DEN 10
(4:15) R.Dixon punts 48 yards to PHI 42, Center-C.Kreiter. K.Barner to PHI 44 for 2 yards (J.Simmons).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- DEN49
- 65PHI
Turnovers
- DEN0
- 0PHI
Possession4:016:52DENPHI
1st Downs
- DEN3
- 4PHI
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Broncos
|3
|3
|Eagles
|7
|7
|first Quarter
|DEN
|PHI
FG
10:40
Brandon McManus Made 52 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 41 yards, 4:25
|3
|0
TD
6:34
Alshon Jeffery Pass From Carson Wentz for 32 Yrds, J.Elliott extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Lovato, Holder-D.Jones.
7 plays, 75 yards, 4:01
|3
|7
Latest from DEN @ PHI
Cool play call on the Carson Wentz TD pass to Alshon Jeffery. That's a run-pass option. Combine the Inside Zone with the QB Keep and the outside fade route to Jeffery. Good read by Wentz to hit Jeffery over the top for a 32-yard score.
The Carson Wentz-Alshon Jeffery connection is starting to heat up. Wentz found Jeffery for a 53-yard TD last week against San Fran, and now a 32-yard TD on the opening series against Denver. Jeffery could see extra targets today with TE Zach Ertz sidelined with a hamstring injury.
Even without Zach Ertz in game two of Carson Wentz' three completions on Eagles touchdown drive went to tight ends and the holding penalty on Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib that gave the Eagles a first down was with Talib in coverage on tight end Brent Celek.
2017 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|236
|180
|Denver
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|127
|147
|Los Angeles
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|150
|152
|Oakland
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|169
|190
2017 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|7
|1
|0
|.875
|232
|156
|Dallas
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|198
|161
|Washington
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|160
|180
|New York
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|112
|156
