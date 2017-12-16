Reuben Foster will tackle for cereal Known for crunching the opposition, 49ers LB Reuben Foster's affinity for Cinnamon Toast Crunch caught the cereal's attention on social media.

Le'Veon Bell tops in Pro Bowl votes; Tom Brady gets second-most Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell received the most fan votes for the Pro Bowl, followed by Patriots QB Tom Brady and Steelers WR Antonio Brown. The top NFC vote getter is Eagles QB Carson Wentz. The Rams are represented by RB Todd Gurley and QB Jared Goff.

Packers activate Aaron Rodgers The Green Bay Packers have activated quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is coming back from a broken collarbone suffered Oct. 15 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Willie Snead believes more opportunities are coming Derailed by a suspension and injuries, receiver Willie Snead says his coach and quarterback still believe in him and he's ready to contribute.

Chargers can't let Alex Smith take over game with his legs The Chargers have to keep Alex Smith from making big plays with his feet and keeping drives alive in a critical matchup against the Chiefs.