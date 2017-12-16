Win Probability 82.4%
|CHI
|DET
DET 82.4%
CHI
0
DET
3
3rd and 6 at CHI 39
(3:45) (No Huddle, Shotgun) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to K.Golladay. PENALTY on CHI-K.Fuller, Illegal Use of Hands, 5 yards, enforced at CHI 39 - No Play.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- CHI18
- 77DET
Turnovers
- CHI0
- 0DET
Possession7:034:12CHIDET
1st Downs
- CHI1
- 5DET
|NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Bears
|0
|0
|Lions
|3
|3
|first Quarter
|CHI
|DET
FG
12:03
Matt Prater Made 48 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 47 yards, 3:02
|0
|3
Sponsored Headlines
Latest from CHI @ DET
2017 NFC North Standings
NFL News
Reuben Foster will tackle for cereal
Known for crunching the opposition, 49ers LB Reuben Foster's affinity for Cinnamon Toast Crunch caught the cereal's attention on social media.
Le'Veon Bell tops in Pro Bowl votes; Tom Brady gets second-most
Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell received the most fan votes for the Pro Bowl, followed by Patriots QB Tom Brady and Steelers WR Antonio Brown. The top NFC vote getter is Eagles QB Carson Wentz. The Rams are represented by RB Todd Gurley and QB Jared Goff.
Packers activate Aaron Rodgers
The Green Bay Packers have activated quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is coming back from a broken collarbone suffered Oct. 15 against the Minnesota Vikings.
Willie Snead believes more opportunities are coming
Derailed by a suspension and injuries, receiver Willie Snead says his coach and quarterback still believe in him and he's ready to contribute.
Chargers can't let Alex Smith take over game with his legs
The Chargers have to keep Alex Smith from making big plays with his feet and keeping drives alive in a critical matchup against the Chiefs.
Trumaine Johnson on absent Richard Sherman: 'It's going to feel weird'
The Rams won't exactly miss facing Richard Sherman, but Trumaine Johnson admits to having watched his counterpart's play closely to glean what he can.