Stafford leads Lions past Bears Matthew Stafford throws for two touchdowns and 237 yards in the Lions' 20-10 win against the Bears, while Mitch Trubisky tosses three interceptions.

Stafford-led Lions beat Bears 20-10, stay in playoff picture Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes and avoided mistakes, allowing the Detroit Lions to stay in the playoff picture with a 20-10 victory over the Chicago Bears on Saturday night.

Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette won't play vs. Texans With the Jaguars trying to clinch their first playoff berth since 2007, RB Leonard Fournette will be held out vs. the Texans with a sore quad, a source told ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

Tate dances on the Bears' defense Golden Tate puts Kyle Fuller on skates and gets a first down for the Lions.

Bears' offensive momentum vanishes in sloppy loss to Lions Bears rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky threw three interceptions, but the team's offensive issues ran deeper than that.