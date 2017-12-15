Win Probability 70.8%
|LAC
|KC
KC 70.8%
LAC
0
KC
10
2nd and 10 at KC 33
(4:46) (Shotgun) P.Rivers pass short middle to Ty.Williams to KC 15 for 18 yards (D.Johnson).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- LAC114
- 174KC
Turnovers
- LAC0
- 0KC
Possession12:2212:52LACKC
1st Downs
- LAC9
- 6KC
|NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Chargers
|0
|0
|0
|Chiefs
|3
|7
|10
|first Quarter
|LAC
|KC
FG
0:01
Harrison Butker Made 31 Yrd Field Goal
15 plays, 82 yards, 8:55
|0
|3
|second Quarter
|LAC
|KC
TD
6:30
Tyreek Hill Pass From Alex Smith for 64 Yrds, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.
4 plays, 80 yards, 1:50
|0
|10
Latest from LAC @ KC
Travis Benjamin tripped over Joe Barksdale's injured foot going in motion and he limped off the field. Michael Schofield in at right tackle.
That Tyreek Hill TD feels like a win for the Chiefs. The Chargers haven't been down by double digits since a Week 8 loss to the Patriots.
Casey Hayward didn't look like he could open it up on that 64-yard TD reception by Tyreek Hill. Chargers trail 10-0 and need to respond with points here.
2017 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|329
|289
|Los Angeles
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|298
|225
|Oakland
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|264
|304
|Denver
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|254
|328
