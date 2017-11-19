Win Probability 60.2%
|LAR
|MIN
LAR 60.2%
LAR
7
MIN
0
4th and 32 at MIN 49
(3:28) (Punt formation) R.Quigley punts 41 yards to LA 10, Center-K.McDermott, fair catch by P.Cooper.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- LAR70
- 39MIN
Turnovers
- LAR0
- 0MIN
Possession7:214:18LARMIN
1st Downs
- LAR5
- 4MIN
Game Information
- Minneapolis, MN
- Line: MIN -2.0
- Over/Under: 47
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Rams
|7
|7
|Vikings
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|LAR
|MIN
TD
10:42
Todd Gurley II 6 Yard Rush, (Kick formation) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD, Center-J.McQuaide, Holder-J.Hekker.
9 plays, 75 yards, 4:18
|7
|0
Latest from LAR @ MIN
One of the Rams' starting corners, Kayvon Webster, was down for a while and walked off the field. Looked like he took a big blow from his teammate, Alec Ogletree.
Vikings OC Pat Shurmur has done a nice job designing easy pass plays for Case Keenum off play action. Perfect example: Stefon Diggs coming in motion, takes a pass in the flat off a fake handoff to Latavius Murray. Kayvon Webster seems to be matched up against Diggs.
This is the third straight game that the Vikings have allowed a touchdown on their first defensive possession of the game after not doing so in any of their first 7 games this season. Minnesota had to run with its nickel package for the last seven plays of Los Angeles' first drive because the hurry up prevented the Vikings from making substitutions.
2017 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Los Angeles
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|296
|162
|Seattle
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|211
|165
|Arizona
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|155
|223
|San Francisco
|1
|9
|0
|.100
|174
|260
2017 NFC North Standings
