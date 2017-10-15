Chiefs QB Alex Smith upset over low, late hit to knees vs. Steelers Chiefs QB Alex Smith, normally calm and collective on the field, admitted he got fired up over the low hit to the knees he received from Steelers safety Mike Mitchell.

The NFL Panic Meter: How every team feels right now The Chiefs picked up their first loss. The Patriots struggled with the Jets. And the Packers could be without Aaron Rodgers the rest of the season. Is it time to panic? NFL Nation takes temperatures across the league.

Big Ben: 'This ole cowboy has a little left in him' Ben Roethlisberger applauds the strong performance on both sides of the ball and gives some reassurance to his career.

Source: Steelers WR Martavis Bryant has requested trade Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant has requested a trade, a source confirmed to ESPN's Dan Graziano. The request was made weeks ago, but early indications are the Steelers do not plan to trade Bryant, per sources.

Aaron Rodgers injury moves Saints-Packers point spread 10 points The Packers were 6.5-point favorites over the Saints last week in an early line available at the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas. When the Westgate reposted the line Sunday night, after Aaron Rodgers' injury, New Orleans was a 3.5-point favorite.