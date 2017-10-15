Win Probability 99.2%
|NYG
|DEN
NYG 99.2%
NYG
20
DEN
3
3rd and 10 at NYG 39
(10:15) (No Huddle, Shotgun) T.Siemian pass incomplete short left to D. Thomas.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- NYG225
- 318DEN
Turnovers
- NYG0
- 3DEN
Possession25:0224:43NYGDEN
1st Downs
- NYG10
- 14DEN
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Giants
|3
|14
|3
|0
|20
|Broncos
|0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|first Quarter
|NYG
|DEN
FG
6:58
Aldrick Rosas Made 25 Yrd Field Goal
13 plays, 69 yards, 7:02
|3
|0
|second Quarter
|NYG
|DEN
TD
12:30
Evan Engram Pass From Eli Manning for 5 Yrds, A.Rosas extra point is GOOD
7 plays, 75 yards, 3:23
|10
|0
FG
4:25
Brandon McManus Made 28 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 70 yards, 3:06
|10
|3
TD
0:48
Janoris Jenkins 43 Yrd Interception Return, A.Rosas extra point is GOOD
6 plays, 16 yards, 1:44
|17
|3
|third Quarter
|NYG
|DEN
FG
8:13
Aldrick Rosas Made 51 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 30 yards, 2:45
|20
|3
Sponsored Headlines
Latest from NYG @ DEN
Broncos have officially called Emmanuel Sanders' injury an ankle injury.
The Broncos are down 20-3 after three quarters and with Trevor Siemian not playing well at QB and down his top two receivers. Giants D playing well, too.
The Broncos medical staff has taken wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders to the locker room on a cart. Trainers were holding his lower right leg as they put him on the cart.
2017 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|165
|122
|Washington
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|117
|113
|Dallas
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|125
|132
|New York
|0
|5
|0
|.000
|82
|122
2017 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|177
|130
|Denver
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|98
|74
|Los Angeles
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|116
|131
|Oakland
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|124
|126
NFL News
Chiefs QB Alex Smith upset over low, late hit to knees vs. Steelers
Chiefs QB Alex Smith, normally calm and collective on the field, admitted he got fired up over the low hit to the knees he received from Steelers safety Mike Mitchell.
The NFL Panic Meter: How every team feels right now
The Chiefs picked up their first loss. The Patriots struggled with the Jets. And the Packers could be without Aaron Rodgers the rest of the season. Is it time to panic? NFL Nation takes temperatures across the league.
Big Ben: 'This ole cowboy has a little left in him'
Ben Roethlisberger applauds the strong performance on both sides of the ball and gives some reassurance to his career.
Source: Steelers WR Martavis Bryant has requested trade
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant has requested a trade, a source confirmed to ESPN's Dan Graziano. The request was made weeks ago, but early indications are the Steelers do not plan to trade Bryant, per sources.
Aaron Rodgers injury moves Saints-Packers point spread 10 points
The Packers were 6.5-point favorites over the Saints last week in an early line available at the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas. When the Westgate reposted the line Sunday night, after Aaron Rodgers' injury, New Orleans was a 3.5-point favorite.
Who are these Raiders?
Ryan Clark and Jeff Saturday analyze why these Raiders are not the team people thought they would be.