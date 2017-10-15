Win Probability 99.2%

NYG
DEN
NYG 99.2%

NYG

20

DEN

3

3rd and 10 at NYG 39

(10:15) (No Huddle, Shotgun) T.Siemian pass incomplete short left to D. Thomas.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • NYG225
    • 318DEN

  • Turnovers

    • NYG0
    • 3DEN

  • Possession

    NYGDEN
    25:0224:43

  • 1st Downs

    • NYG10
    • 14DEN

Game Information

Sports Authority Field at Mile High
Coverage: NBC
  • Denver, CO 80204
  • 51°
  • Line: DEN -13.5
  • Over/Under: 38
Capacity: 76125
Down:4th & 10
Ball on:NYG 39
Drive:7 plays, 46 yds7 plays, 46 yards, 2:30
NYG DEN 50 20 20 NYG DEN 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 3rd & 10 at NYG 39
WIN %: 99.2
Trevor SiemianDEN, QB, #13

22/40C/ATT
285YDS
0TD
2INT
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

NBC1234T
Giants3143020
Broncos03003
first QuarterNYGDEN
FG
6:58
Aldrick Rosas Made 25 Yrd Field Goal
13 plays, 69 yards, 7:02
30
second QuarterNYGDEN
TD
12:30
Evan Engram Pass From Eli Manning for 5 Yrds, A.Rosas extra point is GOOD
7 plays, 75 yards, 3:23
100
FG
4:25
Brandon McManus Made 28 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 70 yards, 3:06
103
TD
0:48
Janoris Jenkins 43 Yrd Interception Return, A.Rosas extra point is GOOD
6 plays, 16 yards, 1:44
173
third QuarterNYGDEN
FG
8:13
Aldrick Rosas Made 51 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 30 yards, 2:45
203

