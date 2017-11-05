Win Probability 100%

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • KC323
    • 375DAL

  • Turnovers

    • KC1
    • 0DAL

  • Possession

    KCDAL
    31:1728:43

  • 1st Downs

    • KC17
    • 24DAL

Game Information

AT&T Stadium
Coverage: CBS
  • Arlington, TX 76011
  • Line: DAL -10.5
  • Over/Under: 53
Capacity: 80,000

Game Highlights

play0:28

play0:26

play0:44

play0:21

play0:25

Scoring Summary

1234T
Chiefs0107017
Cowboys777728
first QuarterKCDAL
TD
2:36
Cole Beasley Pass From Dak Prescott for 6 Yrds, M.Nugent extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Ladouceur, Holder-C.Jones.
7 plays, 61 yards, 3:58
07
second QuarterKCDAL
FG
7:24
Harrison Butker Made 38 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 44 yards, 5:08
37
TD
0:13
Dak Prescott 10 Yard Rush, M.Nugent extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Ladouceur, Holder-C.Jones.
7 plays, 82 yards, 1:31
314
TD
0:02
Tyreek Hill Pass From Alex Smith for 56 Yrds, Harrison Butker Made Ex. Pt
2 plays, 63 yards, 0:13
1014
third QuarterKCDAL
TD
9:06
Travis Kelce Pass From Alex Smith for 2 Yrds, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.
9 plays, 62 yards, 5:54
1714
TD
3:29
Ezekiel Elliott 2 Yard Rush, M.Nugent extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Ladouceur, Holder-C.Jones.
12 plays, 75 yards, 5:37
1721
fourth QuarterKCDAL
TD
8:58
Cole Beasley Pass From Dak Prescott for 7 Yrds, M.Nugent extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Ladouceur, Holder-C.Jones.
13 plays, 87 yards, 6:46
1728

Conversation

