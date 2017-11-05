Game Leaders
Passing Yards
Rushing Yards
Receiving Yards
Win Probability 100%
|KC
|DAL
DAL 100%
KC
17
DAL
28
END GAME
Team Stats
Total Yards
- KC323
- 375DAL
Turnovers
- KC1
- 0DAL
Possession31:1728:43KCDAL
1st Downs
- KC17
- 24DAL
Game Information
- Arlington, TX 76011
- Line: DAL -10.5
- Over/Under: 53
Game Highlights
Beasley scores his second TD
Bryant leaves game with apparent injury
Kelce scores and wins potato sack race
Zeke rushes for a 1-yard TD
Dak reunites with the end zone
Scoring Summary
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Chiefs
|0
|10
|7
|0
|17
|Cowboys
|7
|7
|7
|7
|28
|first Quarter
|KC
|DAL
TD
2:36
Cole Beasley Pass From Dak Prescott for 6 Yrds, M.Nugent extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Ladouceur, Holder-C.Jones.
7 plays, 61 yards, 3:58
|0
|7
|second Quarter
|KC
|DAL
FG
7:24
Harrison Butker Made 38 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 44 yards, 5:08
|3
|7
TD
0:13
Dak Prescott 10 Yard Rush, M.Nugent extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Ladouceur, Holder-C.Jones.
7 plays, 82 yards, 1:31
|3
|14
TD
0:02
Tyreek Hill Pass From Alex Smith for 56 Yrds, Harrison Butker Made Ex. Pt
2 plays, 63 yards, 0:13
|10
|14
|third Quarter
|KC
|DAL
TD
9:06
Travis Kelce Pass From Alex Smith for 2 Yrds, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.
9 plays, 62 yards, 5:54
|17
|14
TD
3:29
Ezekiel Elliott 2 Yard Rush, M.Nugent extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Ladouceur, Holder-C.Jones.
12 plays, 75 yards, 5:37
|17
|21
|fourth Quarter
|KC
|DAL
TD
8:58
Cole Beasley Pass From Dak Prescott for 7 Yrds, M.Nugent extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Ladouceur, Holder-C.Jones.
13 plays, 87 yards, 6:46
|17
|28
Sponsored Headlines
Conversation
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.
NFL News
Cardinals ride Adrian Peterson's career day to rebound win
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – It’s a good thing the NFL doesn’t award style points.Nothing about the Cardinals’ 20-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers was exciting.
Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott give the Cowboys life in big win over Chiefs
The Cowboys learned last year that they can do magical things with their young offensive stars, and they saw it again Sunday.
Peterson runs all over 49ers
Adrian Peterson runs all over the field and collects 37 carries for 159 yards in Arizona's win over San Francisco. It's Peterson's 51st career 100-yard rushing game.
Offense no longer carrying its end of bargain for Chiefs
The Chiefs can't be expected to overcome their defensive weaknesses every week, so the loss to the Cowboys points to a troubling trend on offense.
Walker says Titans got a 'character win'
Titans TE Delanie Walker says his team can rise to the occasion against good teams, as evidenced in Tennessee's win over Baltimore.
Newton on Panthers trading Benjamin: 'The Titanic still has to go'
Cam Newton uses a Titanic reference when explaining that the Panthers still have to meet expectations, despite trading Kelvin Benjamin.
2017 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|253
|208
|Los Angeles
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|150
|152
|Denver
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|150
|198
|Oakland
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|169
|190
2017 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|8
|1
|0
|.889
|283
|179
|Dallas
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|226
|178
|Washington
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|160
|180
|New York
|1
|7
|0
|.125
|129
|207