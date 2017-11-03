Strange ending to a nice opening drive, with Derek Carr just throwing the ball into the ground on 3rd and 14 at the Miami 17-yard line. Carr was not under duress and the middle of the field was wide open for a run. Maybe not enough to pick up the first down, and Giorgio Tavecchio converted the 36-yard field goal. Tavecchio is now 11 for 13 on his field-goal attempts this season.

Paul Gutierrez, ESPN Staff Writer