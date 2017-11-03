Win Probability 58.4%
|OAK
|MIA
OAK 58.4%
OAK
3
MIA
0
1st and 10 at MIA 18
(1:12) J.Cutler pass short right to K.Drake to MIA 21 for 3 yards (D.McDonald; N.Bowman).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- OAK76
- 40MIA
Turnovers
- OAK0
- 0MIA
Possession4:299:19OAKMIA
1st Downs
- OAK4
- 2MIA
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Raiders
|3
|3
|Dolphins
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|OAK
|MIA
FG
7:31
Giorgio Tavecchio Made 36 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 58 yards, 7:29
|3
|0
Latest from OAK @ MIA
Obi Melifonwu's NFL debut on defense came on a 3rd and 11 situation as the second-round draft pick was lined up as a corner on the left outside. The Dolphins ran the ball up the middle. Melifonwu was on IR until this week.
Strange ending to a nice opening drive, with Derek Carr just throwing the ball into the ground on 3rd and 14 at the Miami 17-yard line. Carr was not under duress and the middle of the field was wide open for a run. Maybe not enough to pick up the first down, and Giorgio Tavecchio converted the 36-yard field goal. Tavecchio is now 11 for 13 on his field-goal attempts this season.
Raiders fans are something else.
2017 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|253
|208
|Los Angeles
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|150
|152
|Denver
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|150
|198
|Oakland
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|169
|190
2017 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New England
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|216
|179
|Buffalo
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|174
|149
|Miami
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|92
|152
|New York
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|191
|207
