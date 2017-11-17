Win Probability 96.3%

NE
OAK
NE 96.3%

NE

17

OAK

0

END QUARTER 2

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • NE228
    • 152OAK

  • Turnovers

    • NE0
    • 2OAK

  • Possession

    NEOAK
    15:3614:24

  • 1st Downs

    • NE15
    • 8OAK

Game Information

Coverage: CBS
Estadio Azteca
  • Mexico City
  • Line: NE -7.0
  • Over/Under: 56

HALFTIME

NE OAK 50 20 20 NE OAK 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play:
WIN %: 96.3
END QUARTER 2
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

CBS1234T
Patriots71017
Raiders000
first QuarterNEOAK
TD
4:09
Dion Lewis Pass From Tom Brady for 15 Yrds Stephen Gostkowski Made Ex. Pt
15 plays, 87 yards, 7:07
70
second QuarterNEOAK
TD
5:23
Danny Amendola Pass From Tom Brady for 5 Yrds, S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-R.Allen.
9 plays, 80 yards, 3:32
140
FG
0:00
Stephen Gostkowski Made 62 Yrd Field Goal
5 plays, 48 yards, 0:33
170

