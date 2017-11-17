Win Probability 96.3%
|NE
|OAK
NE 96.3%
NE
17
OAK
0
END QUARTER 2
Team Stats
Total Yards
- NE228
- 152OAK
Turnovers
- NE0
- 2OAK
Possession15:3614:24NEOAK
1st Downs
- NE15
- 8OAK
Game Information
- Mexico City
- Line: NE -7.0
- Over/Under: 56
HALFTIME
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Patriots
|7
|10
|17
|Raiders
|0
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|NE
|OAK
TD
4:09
Dion Lewis Pass From Tom Brady for 15 Yrds Stephen Gostkowski Made Ex. Pt
15 plays, 87 yards, 7:07
|7
|0
|second Quarter
|NE
|OAK
TD
5:23
Danny Amendola Pass From Tom Brady for 5 Yrds, S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-R.Allen.
9 plays, 80 yards, 3:32
|14
|0
FG
0:00
Stephen Gostkowski Made 62 Yrd Field Goal
5 plays, 48 yards, 0:33
|17
|0
Latest from NE vs OAK
The Raiders got their running game going in the first half against the Patriots, rushing for 87 yards with Marshawn Lynch going for 61 yards on nine carries. But a costly fumble by receiver Seth Roberts inside the Patriots' 10-yard line and the defense unable to slow Tom Brady & Co. negated it all.
Stephen Gostkowski's 62-yard field goal – which might have been good from 70 yards – capped off an impressive first half for the Patriots. The defense has been opportunistic in forcing turnovers, the offense has mixed an up-tempo approach at times while Tom Brady has found his rhythm, and the special teams remain solid. The Patriots are in control.
"He shouldn't be waving the ball around like that. You've got to be hugging that ball." - Tom Flores, on Seth Roberts' fumble inside the 10-yard line with 33 seconds to play in the first half.
2017 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New England
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|257
|195
|Buffalo
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|184
|196
|Miami
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|157
|254
|New York
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|201
|222
2017 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|262
|220
|Oakland
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|196
|214
|Los Angeles
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|167
|172
|Denver
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|166
|239
