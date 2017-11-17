Win Probability 55.3%
|PHI
|DAL
PHI 55.3%
PHI
7
DAL
3
2nd and 9 at PHI 11
(4:12) (Shotgun) D.Bryant left end to PHI 11 for no gain (R.Darby).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- PHI70
- 70DAL
Turnovers
- PHI0
- 0DAL
Possession7:164:19PHIDAL
1st Downs
- PHI6
- 4DAL
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Eagles
|7
|7
|Cowboys
|3
|3
|first Quarter
|PHI
|DAL
FG
13:27
Mike Nugent Made 48 Yrd Field Goal
4 plays, 7 yards, 1:38
|0
|3
TD
9:16
Kenjon Barner 4 Yard Rush Jake Elliott Made Ex. Pt
8 plays, 75 yards, 4:19
|7
|3
Sponsored Headlines
Latest from PHI @ DAL
Malcolm Jenkins has been feisty on this drive. He got into it with Jason Witten and then just head-butted Dak Prescott after the quarterback's first-down run.
The Eagles got three of their backs involved in their opening drive: LeGarrette Blount, Jay Ajayi and Kenjon Barner, who made an acrobatic 22-yard catch along the sideline to set up a 4-yard TD run. Eagles averaging 5.3 YPC to start.
The Cowboys defense looks lost on the first drive. They ran eight plays, never faced a third down and never had fewer than 4 yards on a play before Kenjon Barner's touchdown.
2017 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|8
|1
|0
|.889
|283
|179
|Dallas
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|233
|205
|Washington
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|238
|266
|New York
|2
|8
|0
|.200
|162
|247
NFL News
Fitzgerald moves into elite company
With 15,157 receiving yards, Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald has passed Tony Gonzalez for fifth-most in NFL history.
Peterman benched in blowout loss to Chargers
Nathan Peterman throws five interceptions on 14 pass attempts and gets replaced by Tyrod Taylor in the Chargers' 54-24 win against the Bills.
Bruce Arians on Cardinals' loss: 'I cost our team the game'
Cardinals coach Bruce Arians shouldered the blame for Arizona's 31-21 loss to the Texans on Sunday because of a failed fourth-quarter play that he called.
Making sense of the Washington offense after another injury
Eric Karabell sums up Sunday's action, with Washington losing and gaining a valuable fantasy asset while Kirk Cousins continues to produce.
Allen jump starts Chargers in win over Bills
Chargers WR Keenan Allen recorded 159 yards and scored two touchdowns in Los Angeles' 54-24 victory over the Bills.
Patriots' defense getting better each week
Jeff Saturday compliments the Patriots' coaching staff for improving the defense throughout the season while Ryan Clark says Tom Brady keeps setting such a high bar for himself, that his greatness is going under the radar.