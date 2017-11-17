Fitzgerald moves into elite company With 15,157 receiving yards, Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald has passed Tony Gonzalez for fifth-most in NFL history.

Peterman benched in blowout loss to Chargers Nathan Peterman throws five interceptions on 14 pass attempts and gets replaced by Tyrod Taylor in the Chargers' 54-24 win against the Bills.

Bruce Arians on Cardinals' loss: 'I cost our team the game' Cardinals coach Bruce Arians shouldered the blame for Arizona's 31-21 loss to the Texans on Sunday because of a failed fourth-quarter play that he called.

Making sense of the Washington offense after another injury Eric Karabell sums up Sunday's action, with Washington losing and gaining a valuable fantasy asset while Kirk Cousins continues to produce.

Allen jump starts Chargers in win over Bills Chargers WR Keenan Allen recorded 159 yards and scored two touchdowns in Los Angeles' 54-24 victory over the Bills.