Win Probability 63.7%

ATL
SEA
SEA 63.7%

ATL

7

SEA

0

1st and 10 at ATL 40

(11:48) (Shotgun) R.Wilson pass short middle to T.Lockett to ATL 31 for 9 yards (D.Jones).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • ATL27
    • 9SEA

  • Turnovers

    • ATL0
    • 0SEA

  • Possession

    ATLSEA
    0:113:01

  • 1st Downs

    • ATL4
    • 0SEA

Game Information

CenturyLink Field
Coverage: ESPN
  • Seattle, WA 98134
  • 47°
  • Line: ATL -1.0
  • Over/Under: 46
Capacity: 67,000
Down:2nd & 1
Ball on:ATL 31
Drive:1 play, 9 yds1 play, 9 yards, 0:11
ATL SEA 50 20 20 ATL SEA 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 1st & 10 at ATL 40
WIN %: 63.7
(11:48) (Shotgun) R.Wilson pass short middle to T.Lockett to ATL 31 for 9 yards (D.Jones).

Tyler LockettSEA, WR, #16

1REC
9YDS
0TD

Game Highlights

Coleman stumbles into end zone for a TD

Coleman stumbles into end zone for a TD
play0:39

NFL News