Win Probability 63.7%
|ATL
|SEA
SEA 63.7%
ATL
7
SEA
0
1st and 10 at ATL 40
(11:48) (Shotgun) R.Wilson pass short middle to T.Lockett to ATL 31 for 9 yards (D.Jones).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- ATL27
- 9SEA
Turnovers
- ATL0
- 0SEA
Possession0:113:01ATLSEA
1st Downs
- ATL4
- 0SEA
Game Highlights
Coleman stumbles into end zone for a TD
|ESPN
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Falcons
|7
|7
|Seahawks
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|ATL
|SEA
TD
11:59
Tevin Coleman 1 Yard Rush, M.Bryant extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Harris, Holder-M.Bosher.
7 plays, 52 yards, 3:01
|7
|0
Latest from ATL @ SEA
Not a good start for the Seahawks in several ways: long return of the opening kickoff set up Atlanta with a short field. Cornerback Shaquill Griffin was hurt on the second play, replaced by Byron Maxwell. Pass interference on Jeremy Lane set up a Falcons touchdown. Cornerback is not a position Seattle can afford any more injuries with Richard Sherman out.
Falcons RB Tevin Coleman scored TD on the Falcons' opening drive. Third rushing touchdown for Coleman this season. Coleman got the start tonight with Devonta Freeman out with a concussion. Coleman's score helped by 50-yard kickoff return by Andre Roberts and pass interference penalty on Jeremy Lane vs. Mohamed Sanu. Great way for Falcons to silence the 12th man and get off to a 7-0 lead.
Andre Roberts 50-yard return for Falcons to start the game sucked some out of the wind out of the home Seahawks crowd
2017 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|8
|2
|0
|.800
|302
|196
|Carolina
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|213
|180
|Atlanta
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|197
|179
|Tampa Bay
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|203
|228
2017 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Los Angeles
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|303
|186
|Seattle
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|211
|165
|Arizona
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|176
|254
|San Francisco
|1
|9
|0
|.100
|174
|260
