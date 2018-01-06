Win Probability 93.2%
|ATL
|LAR
ATL 93.2%
ATL
26
LAR
13
1st and Goal at ATL 8
(2:26) (No Huddle, Shotgun) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp to ATL 5 for 3 yards (R.Alford).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- ATL318
- 357LAR
Turnovers
- ATL0
- 2LAR
Possession21:3036:04ATLLAR
1st Downs
- ATL20
- 19LAR
Game Information
- Los Angeles, CA
- Line: LAR -6.0
- Over/Under: 49
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Falcons
|6
|7
|6
|7
|26
|Rams
|0
|10
|0
|3
|13
|first Quarter
|ATL
|LAR
FG
7:17
Matt Bryant Made 29 Yrd Field Goal
4 plays, 6 yards, 1:27
|3
|0
FG
1:28
Matt Bryant Made 51 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 57 yards, 4:12
|6
|0
|second Quarter
|ATL
|LAR
TD
11:34
Devonta Freeman 3 Yard Rush, M.Bryant extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Harris, Holder-M.Bosher.
8 plays, 32 yards, 4:41
|13
|0
TD
2:34
Cooper Kupp Pass From Jared Goff for 14 Yrds, S.Ficken extra point is GOOD, Center-J.McQuaide, Holder-J.Hekker.
7 plays, 79 yards, 3:05
|13
|7
FG
0:08
Sam Ficken Made 35 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 67 yards, 1:12
|13
|10
|third Quarter
|ATL
|LAR
FG
6:48
Matt Bryant Made 25 Yrd Field Goal
16 plays, 76 yards, 8:15
|16
|10
FG
0:24
Matt Bryant Made 54 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 45 yards, 4:52
|19
|10
|fourth Quarter
|ATL
|LAR
FG
10:54
Sam Ficken Made 32 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 67 yards, 4:30
|19
|13
TD
5:48
Julio Jones Pass From Matt Ryan for 8 Yrds, M.Bryant extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Harris, Holder-M.Bosher.
8 plays, 83 yards, 5:01
|26
|13
2017 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|448
|326
|Carolina
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|363
|327
|Atlanta
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|353
|315
|Tampa Bay
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|335
|382
2017 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Los Angeles
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|478
|329
|Seattle
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|366
|332
|Arizona
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|295
|361
|San Francisco
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|331
|383
