Win Probability 93.2%

ATL
LAR
ATL 93.2%

ATL

26

LAR

13

1st and Goal at ATL 8

(2:26) (No Huddle, Shotgun) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp to ATL 5 for 3 yards (R.Alford).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • ATL318
    • 357LAR

  • Turnovers

    • ATL0
    • 2LAR

  • Possession

    ATLLAR
    21:3036:04

  • 1st Downs

    • ATL20
    • 19LAR

Game Information

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Coverage: NBC
  • Los Angeles, CA
  • Line: LAR -6.0
  • Over/Under: 49
Down:2nd & Goal
Ball on:ATL 5
Drive:13 plays, 73 yds13 plays, 73 yards, 3:22
ATL LAR 50 20 20 ATL LAR 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 1st & Goal at ATL 8
WIN %: 93.2
(2:26) (No Huddle, Shotgun) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp to ATL 5 for 3 yards (R.Alford).

Cooper KuppLAR, WR, #18

8REC
69YDS
1TD
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

NBC1234T
Falcons676726
Rams0100313
first QuarterATLLAR
FG
7:17
Matt Bryant Made 29 Yrd Field Goal
4 plays, 6 yards, 1:27
30
FG
1:28
Matt Bryant Made 51 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 57 yards, 4:12
60
second QuarterATLLAR
TD
11:34
Devonta Freeman 3 Yard Rush, M.Bryant extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Harris, Holder-M.Bosher.
8 plays, 32 yards, 4:41
130
TD
2:34
Cooper Kupp Pass From Jared Goff for 14 Yrds, S.Ficken extra point is GOOD, Center-J.McQuaide, Holder-J.Hekker.
7 plays, 79 yards, 3:05
137
FG
0:08
Sam Ficken Made 35 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 67 yards, 1:12
1310
third QuarterATLLAR
FG
6:48
Matt Bryant Made 25 Yrd Field Goal
16 plays, 76 yards, 8:15
1610
FG
0:24
Matt Bryant Made 54 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 45 yards, 4:52
1910
fourth QuarterATLLAR
FG
10:54
Sam Ficken Made 32 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 67 yards, 4:30
1913
TD
5:48
Julio Jones Pass From Matt Ryan for 8 Yrds, M.Bryant extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Harris, Holder-M.Bosher.
8 plays, 83 yards, 5:01
2613

NFL News