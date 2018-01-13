Win Probability 99.9%
|TEN
|NE
NE 99.9%
TEN
14
NE
35
(Onside Kick formation) R.Succop kicks onside 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone, Touchback.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- TEN267
- 439NE
Turnovers
- TEN0
- 0NE
Possession31:0127:04TENNE
1st Downs
- TEN15
- 31NE
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Titans
|7
|0
|0
|7
|14
|Patriots
|0
|21
|7
|7
|35
|first Quarter
|TEN
|NE
TD
1:14
Corey Davis Pass From Marcus Mariota for 15 Yrds, R.Succop extra point is GOOD, Center-B.Brinkley, Holder-B.Kern.
11 plays, 95 yards, 5:17
|7
|0
|second Quarter
|TEN
|NE
TD
13:18
James White Pass From Tom Brady for 5 Yrds, S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-R.Allen.
7 plays, 73 yards, 2:56
|7
|7
TD
9:20
James White 6 Yard Rush, S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-R.Allen.
6 plays, 48 yards, 1:56
|7
|14
TD
1:52
Chris Hogan Pass From Tom Brady for 4 Yrds Stephen Gostkowski Made Ex. Pt
16 plays, 91 yards, 5:18
|7
|21
|third Quarter
|TEN
|NE
TD
4:02
Brandon Bolden 2 Yard Rush, S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-R.Allen.
9 plays, 56 yards, 4:20
|7
|28
|fourth Quarter
|TEN
|NE
TD
10:22
Rob Gronkowski Pass From Tom Brady for 4 Yrds Stephen Gostkowski Made Ex. Pt
15 plays, 90 yards, 6:58
|7
|35
TD
1:55
Corey Davis Pass From Marcus Mariota for 11 Yrds, R.Succop extra point is GOOD, Center-B.Brinkley, Holder-B.Kern.
16 plays, 80 yards, 3:53
|14
|35
Latest from TEN @ NE
Corey Davis coming out party comes in a blowout loss. Davis with his first two career TDs today.
Press-box announcement: Seven sacks sets a Patriots record for the postseason.
Back-shoulder dime on the Tom Brady TD pass to Rob Gronkowski. Good luck stopping that as a DB in coverage when matched up vs. Gronkowski in the red zone. That was Brady's third TD pass of the game. And Gronkowski is now up to 81 yards and a score on six receptions.
2017 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|417
|268
|Tennessee
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|334
|356
|Indianapolis
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|263
|404
|Houston
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|338
|436
2017 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New England
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|458
|296
|Buffalo
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|302
|359
|Miami
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|281
|393
|New York
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|298
|382
Falcons' Devonta Freeman says he played through PCL, MCL sprains
Falcons RB Devonta Freeman told ESPN he played the end of the season with sprained posterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments in his right knee, but refused to use the injuries as an excuse for his ineffectiveness in Saturday's loss to the Eagles.
Trojans' Rasheem Green commits to NFL draft
USC defensive lineman Rasheem Green is the No. 3-ranked defensive end, according to ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.
Eagles pull out gutsy win in Philly
The Eagles use a second half shutout to beat the Falcons 15-10 and advance to the NFC Championship game for the first time since 2008.
Embracing 'underdog' status, Eagles players wear dog masks after beating Falcons
The Eagles were fueled all week by their underdog status for their home playoff game against the Falcons, and veterans Chris Long and Lane Johnson decided to buy, and then wear, German Shepherd masks after Philadelphia's victory to hammer the point home.
Eagles safeties: We knew what was coming on Falcons' 4th-and-goal
Falcons receiver Julio Jones didn't make any excuses for slipping and failing to come up with what would have been a winning touchdown reception in the final moments of Saturday's playoff loss to the Eagles.
Ryan is disappointed about final play
Matt Ryan says the game-ending 4th down call to end the game was the right call but they fell short.