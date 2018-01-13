Falcons' Devonta Freeman says he played through PCL, MCL sprains Falcons RB Devonta Freeman told ESPN he played the end of the season with sprained posterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments in his right knee, but refused to use the injuries as an excuse for his ineffectiveness in Saturday's loss to the Eagles.

Trojans' Rasheem Green commits to NFL draft USC defensive lineman Rasheem Green is the No. 3-ranked defensive end, according to ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.

Eagles pull out gutsy win in Philly The Eagles use a second half shutout to beat the Falcons 15-10 and advance to the NFC Championship game for the first time since 2008.

Embracing 'underdog' status, Eagles players wear dog masks after beating Falcons The Eagles were fueled all week by their underdog status for their home playoff game against the Falcons, and veterans Chris Long and Lane Johnson decided to buy, and then wear, German Shepherd masks after Philadelphia's victory to hammer the point home.

Eagles safeties: We knew what was coming on Falcons' 4th-and-goal Falcons receiver Julio Jones didn't make any excuses for slipping and failing to come up with what would have been a winning touchdown reception in the final moments of Saturday's playoff loss to the Eagles.