Win Probability 99.9%

TEN
NE
NE 99.9%

TEN

14

NE

35

(Onside Kick formation) R.Succop kicks onside 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone, Touchback.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • TEN267
    • 439NE

  • Turnovers

    • TEN0
    • 0NE

  • Possession

    TENNE
    31:0127:04

  • 1st Downs

    • TEN15
    • 31NE

Game Information

Gillette Stadium
Coverage: CBS
  • Foxboro, MA 02035
  • 23°
  • Line: NE -14.0
  • Over/Under: 48
Capacity: 68,756
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:NE 25
Drive:0 plays, 0 yds0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00
TEN NE 50 20 20 TEN NE 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play:
WIN %: 99.9
(Onside Kick formation) R.Succop kicks onside 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone, Touchback.

Ryan SuccopTEN, PK, #4

3NO.
2TB
67TB%
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

CBS1234T
Titans700714
Patriots0217735
first QuarterTENNE
TD
1:14
Corey Davis Pass From Marcus Mariota for 15 Yrds, R.Succop extra point is GOOD, Center-B.Brinkley, Holder-B.Kern.
11 plays, 95 yards, 5:17
70
second QuarterTENNE
TD
13:18
James White Pass From Tom Brady for 5 Yrds, S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-R.Allen.
7 plays, 73 yards, 2:56
77
TD
9:20
James White 6 Yard Rush, S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-R.Allen.
6 plays, 48 yards, 1:56
714
TD
1:52
Chris Hogan Pass From Tom Brady for 4 Yrds Stephen Gostkowski Made Ex. Pt
16 plays, 91 yards, 5:18
721
third QuarterTENNE
TD
4:02
Brandon Bolden 2 Yard Rush, S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-R.Allen.
9 plays, 56 yards, 4:20
728
fourth QuarterTENNE
TD
10:22
Rob Gronkowski Pass From Tom Brady for 4 Yrds Stephen Gostkowski Made Ex. Pt
15 plays, 90 yards, 6:58
735
TD
1:55
Corey Davis Pass From Marcus Mariota for 11 Yrds, R.Succop extra point is GOOD, Center-B.Brinkley, Holder-B.Kern.
16 plays, 80 yards, 3:53
1435

NFL News