Win Probability 56.8%

CHI
BAL
BAL 56.8%

CHI

7

BAL

10

4th and 10 at BAL 44

(3:22) K.Vedvik punts 43 yards to CHI 13, Center-T.Sieg. D.Ayers to CHI 30 for 17 yards (D.Posey).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • CHI91
    • 90BAL

  • Turnovers

    • CHI2
    • 1BAL

  • Possession

    CHIBAL
    15:4611:03

  • 1st Downs

    • CHI6
    • 7BAL

Game Information

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium
Coverage: NBC
Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium
  • Canton, OH 44702
  • 76°
  • Line: BAL -2.5
  • Over/Under: 35
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:CHI 30
Drive:0 plays, 0 yds0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00
CHI BAL 50 20 20 CHI BAL 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 4th & 10 at BAL 44
WIN %: 56.8
(3:22) K.Vedvik punts 43 yards to CHI 13, Center-T.Sieg. D.Ayers to CHI 30 for 17 yards (D.Posey).

DeMarcus AyersCHI, WR, #14

3NO.
12.0AVG
17LONG
0TD
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

NBC1234T
Bears707
Ravens10010
first QuarterCHIBAL
TD
8:21
Michael Burton Pass From Chase Daniel for 4 Yrds, C.Parkey extra point is GOOD, Center-P.Scales, Holder-P.O'Donnell.
6 plays, 34 yards, 2:51
70
TD
4:00
Maxx Williams Pass From Robert Griffin III for 5 Yrds, K.Vedvik extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Sieg, Holder-S.Koch.
8 plays, 77 yards, 4:21
77
FG
1:45
Kaare Vedvik Made 31 Yrd Field Goal
4 plays, -4 yards, 2:05
710

NFL News