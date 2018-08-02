The most action Mitchell Trubisky got in the first half of the Hall of Fame game was greeting backup quarterback Chase Daniel on the sideline to celebrate his 4-yard touchdown pass to Michael Burton. Chicago gave Trubisky (and many other starters) the night off, though it's interesting with the sheer number in the receiving corps that Anthony Miller and Kevin White haven't seen the field. Adam Shaheen only saw one target in the first half, too. Lot of opportunities this preseason among this group for younger players to find roles.