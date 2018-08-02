Win Probability 56.8%
|CHI
|BAL
BAL 56.8%
CHI
7
BAL
10
4th and 10 at BAL 44
(3:22) K.Vedvik punts 43 yards to CHI 13, Center-T.Sieg. D.Ayers to CHI 30 for 17 yards (D.Posey).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- CHI91
- 90BAL
Turnovers
- CHI2
- 1BAL
Possession15:4611:03CHIBAL
1st Downs
- CHI6
- 7BAL
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Bears
|7
|0
|7
|Ravens
|10
|0
|10
|first Quarter
|CHI
|BAL
TD
8:21
Michael Burton Pass From Chase Daniel for 4 Yrds, C.Parkey extra point is GOOD, Center-P.Scales, Holder-P.O'Donnell.
6 plays, 34 yards, 2:51
|7
|0
TD
4:00
Maxx Williams Pass From Robert Griffin III for 5 Yrds, K.Vedvik extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Sieg, Holder-S.Koch.
8 plays, 77 yards, 4:21
|7
|7
FG
1:45
Kaare Vedvik Made 31 Yrd Field Goal
4 plays, -4 yards, 2:05
|7
|10
Latest from CHI vs BAL
The most action Mitchell Trubisky got in the first half of the Hall of Fame game was greeting backup quarterback Chase Daniel on the sideline to celebrate his 4-yard touchdown pass to Michael Burton. Chicago gave Trubisky (and many other starters) the night off, though it's interesting with the sheer number in the receiving corps that Anthony Miller and Kevin White haven't seen the field. Adam Shaheen only saw one target in the first half, too. Lot of opportunities this preseason among this group for younger players to find roles.
2017 NFC North Standings
2017 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|406
|308
|Baltimore
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|395
|303
|Cincinnati
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|290
|349
|Cleveland
|0
|16
|0
|.000
|234
|410
