After Drew Brees' brief preseason cameo, veteran Tom Savage gave perhaps the most important preseason QB performance for the Saints as they try to identify a backup they can trust. Savage was 6-of-9 for 90 yards on two drives, though both of them stalled and ended in field goals. Savage has been more solid than spectacular throughout the summer, but he has probably shown enough poise and competence to earn that backup role without the Saints feeling like they need to look outside the building for help. ... Meanwhile, second-year pro Taysom Hill, who struggled last week, converted a key fake punt and made a special teams tackle Saturday. Hill's enticing potential as a QB and his standout special teams ability make him a virtual roster lock.