Win Probability 72.9%
|NO
|LAC
NO 72.9%
NO
14
LAC
7
3rd & 12 at NO 24
(11:21) (Shotgun) T.Savage pass short middle to T.Lewis to NO 33 for 9 yards (A.Phillips).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- NO214
- 122LAC
Turnovers
- NO1
- 0LAC
Possession14:0919:30NOLAC
1st Downs
- NO11
- 9LAC
Game Information
- Carson, CA
- Line: NO -1.5
- Over/Under: 43
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Saints
|0
|14
|0
|14
|Chargers
|7
|0
|0
|7
|first Quarter
|NO
|LAC
TD
3:13
Detrez Newsome 5 Yard Rush, C.Sturgis extra point is GOOD.
8 plays, 42 yards, 3:39
|0
|7
|second Quarter
|NO
|LAC
TD
12:48
Alvin Kamara 2 Yard Rush, TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Brees pass to M.Thomas is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
11 plays, 75 yards, 5:25
|8
|7
FG
1:50
Wil Lutz Made 25 Yrd Field Goal
14 plays, 74 yards, 8:05
|11
|7
FG
0:03
Wil Lutz Made 35 Yrd Field Goal
5 plays, 40 yards, 1:20
|14
|7
After Drew Brees' brief preseason cameo, veteran Tom Savage gave perhaps the most important preseason QB performance for the Saints as they try to identify a backup they can trust. Savage was 6-of-9 for 90 yards on two drives, though both of them stalled and ended in field goals. Savage has been more solid than spectacular throughout the summer, but he has probably shown enough poise and competence to earn that backup role without the Saints feeling like they need to look outside the building for help. ... Meanwhile, second-year pro Taysom Hill, who struggled last week, converted a key fake punt and made a special teams tackle Saturday. Hill's enticing potential as a QB and his standout special teams ability make him a virtual roster lock.
Drew Brees' first and only preseason performance got off to an ugly start when he floated a deep ball that was easily intercepted by rookie Chargers safety Derwin James. Brees' second drive was a three-and-out in the shadow of the Saints' own end zone. But he eventually led the Saints on a TD drive before calling it a night early in the second quarter. He finished 7-of-9 passing for 59 yards, with the only other incomplete pass being a drop by RB Alvin Kamara. ... In other words, Brees won't win the preseason MVP award. But consider him ready for the regular season nonetheless.
2018 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|80
|57
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|86
|71
|New Orleans
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|39
|40
|Atlanta
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|14
|45
2018 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Oakland
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|44
|35
|Los Angeles
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|41
|38
|Denver
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|80
|83
|Kansas City
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|58
|58
